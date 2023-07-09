Born and raised Roswell community member Bruce Stubbs offers up his insight as an astronomer
Bruce Stubbs thinks looking to the stars may offer some insight on the big questions: Where do we come from? Where are we going? Is there life out there in space? Bruce said, “Odds are that there’s billions of galaxies out there and there’s billions of stars in each galaxy. There’s a pretty good chance that something else is going to end up being like earth somewhere.”
Although that belief came with the qualifier that as an engineer, he’d need to see some hard evidence first and any aliens out there are likely a long way away. He feels it is more likely that other life would do as we do here on Earth and send robots out to explore instead of manned missions. He’s doubtful that anything could travel faster than the speed of light and doesn’t believe these long-manned missions would be worth it without Star Trek-level technology.
However, Stubbs says most people are focused on the wrong stuff. “People kind of live their little deal and they don’t realize that any minute a comet could show up and whack!” said Bruce, slapping his hands together for effect. He encouraged folks to keep up with projects tracking comets, meteors and meteorites such as NASA’s All Sky Fireball Network.
Stubbs has deep roots in the community. His father, Albert A. Stubbs Jr., was an editor for The Roswell Daily Dispatch and The Roswell Daily Record. His wife, Judy Stubbs, was a city councilor. Stubbs carries on that community mindset spending his retirement as a member of the Roswell Astronomy Club.
He joined the club as a continuation of his natural curiosity “I’m always kind of interested in how this stuff works.” said Stubbs, explaining that he spent his career as an engineer in the oil industry and astronomy felt like a natural progression of that interest.
Last year the Astronomy Club brought out their telescopes and showed off the stars at the UFO Festival. This year at the Roswell UFO Festival a beautiful full moon put a wrench in the Astronomy Club’s plans. The full moon actually makes the sky too bright for telescopes to capture good images.
These kinds of uncontrollable hindrances are common in stargazing. For example, some places are better for using a telescope than others and Roswell comes with its own pros and cons. First, the higher the elevation the better, as Stubbs said, “There is a reason so many observatories are on mountains.” Second, there needs to be a lack of clouds and wind.
Finally, you don't want too much light pollution. This wasn't a problem in Roswell until the city replaced the streetlights with LEDs, now Stubbs has to drive 20 minutes out of the city to get a clear view of space.
When Stubbs drives out, he plans on pointing his telescope up at the annular solar eclipse that will be happening right here in Roswell. In an annular solar eclipse, the moon appears smaller because it is farther away and doesn't cover the whole of the sun, leaving a ring of light around the moon. You can go out and enjoy the annular eclipse without a telescope this Oct. 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon The annular eclipse should be a good warm-up for the full-blown total solar eclipse happening on Apr. 8, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where the entire sun we’ll be blocked by the moon.