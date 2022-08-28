Alto’s Spencer Theater presents a multi-media concert
The roots of the American folk music era are explored in the multi-media musical journey of Lonesome Traveler, live at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, on Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.
This “living library” of folk masterpieces features a cast of six singers presenting Americana and folk multi-instrumentalists and including special guest performers: folk legend Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins. Both are former members of the Kingston Trio, The Limeliters and The Diamonds.
The theatrical-styled Lonesome Traveler concert delivers songs from the 1920s-60s with signature dynamic vocals and instrumental arrangements of hit songs like “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “Midnight Special,” “Puff, The Magic Dragon,” “There’s A Meeting Here Tonight,” “Where Have All The Flowers Gone” to name a few. Poignant and patriotic, these were the decades when folk music was being played in the hills of Appalachia, New York City nightclubs and in the streets of San Francisco. It was a time of legendary artists like The Carter Family, Woodie Guthrie, The Weavers and The Kingston Trio.
Blending stories, history and humor with moving and memorable photos from the fulsome folk era, Lonesome Traveler has received accolades from venues across the country, described as being like watching a Ken Burns documentary on PBS or The History Channel.
The Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts is located at 108 Spencer Road in Alto. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.