As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Roswell UFO crash (the UFO Festival is on July 1-3), one can scarcely avoid reflecting upon the fact that government evidently loves to nurse its precious secrets for an unconscionably long time.
This sort of thing certainly doesn’t confine itself to the field of UFO lore or, for that matter, to our own government. Because of my lifelong fascination with cryptanalysis, an example that comes readily to my mind is the matter of Bletchley Park.
That was the English establishment, some miles outside of London, where during World War II a crew of codebreakers worked on deciphering the codes in which intercepted enemy dispatches were written. The success of these cryptanalysts helped bring Hitler’s reign of terror to an earlier end. Bletchley Park’s activities had the equivalent of our Top Secret classification. The interesting thing is that after the war ended in 1945, the British government didn’t declassify Bletchley Park’s secret wartime purpose till the mid-1970s, over a quarter of a century later. Again, governments are inclined, though sometimes justifiably, to take a long time revealing secrets, if they reveal them at all.
The Roswell UFO case makes the same point even more strongly. After three quarters of a century, what has the government told us of its true knowledge of that event? Absolutely nothing, unless you count the preposterous cover story that the crash was a downed weather balloon, an account discredited by literally thousands of witness interviews conducted by some of the best UFO investigators in the world.
Now, don’t get me wrong. In all fairness I should say that there may have been defensible reasons why some aspects of the Roswell UFO event could have needed to be kept under wraps at least for a while. For example, what if scientists and engineers privileged to examine the Roswell debris had made significant technological discoveries that our government was understandably not too eager to share with other countries, particularly our enemies? This could legitimately be a question of national security.
However that may be, one would think that it couldn’t pose any threat to national security if the government simply told us something like: “All right, we affirm that an anomalous object crashed in early July 1947 northwest of Roswell, New Mexico, and that the wreckage and bodies were recovered and taken away for study. We are currently not at liberty to provide any further information.” But they have never admitted this, and they probably never will.
Similarly, when a deadly virus was reportedly discovered at the Roswell crash retrieval and was characterized as a retrovirus, why did authorities wait 20 years before leaking the information to the mainstream scientific community that retroviruses exist? Couldn’t they have disclosed that a lot earlier without revealing how they knew? Virologists decidedly needed to know about retroviruses in order to further the cause of human health, but that seemed not to matter much to the cover-up artists.
To repeat a famous line from the movie “Sneakers:” “Too many secrets.”