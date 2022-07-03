The Roswell UFO incident of early July 1947 is easily the most thoroughly researched UFO case ever, yet as the 75th anniversary of that bizarre event comes around, one must reflect that it still raises an abundance of questions that we may or may not ever see answered. At least the prospects of being treated to answers aren’t good if we expect government to provide them to us, because they have never done so and most likely never will. After all these years, whatever we find out, we have to dig it out for ourselves, but to do that adequately, we would need access to the retrieved wreckage and bodies. Nevertheless, we need to ask the pertinent questions.
First of all, what technological insights may have been gained from the examination of the wreckage, presumably by scientists and engineers secretly recruited for the purpose? Much has been speculated about this over the years. It may or may not have been coincidental, for example, that our grasp of electronics was rather suddenly revolutionized by the patenting of semiconductors, beginning with transistors, only a few months after the Roswell crash retrieval. Did we possibly derive our increasingly extensive dependence on such devices as computer circuit boards from UFO technology? It’s a possibility. Perhaps the Roswell wreckage has been exceedingly revealing to those who have examined it, or then again perhaps they’re still scratching their heads trying to figure it all out.
One doesn’t have to try too hard to think of many questions about the recovered craft, and most of them end up having a lot to do with the nature of the crew. For instance, were there food supplies of any kind aboard the craft? This connects with the question of whether the occupants were organisms that eat, in any sense of the word we understand, or might they obtain their nourishment and bodily energy by some other process?
Indeed, the really intriguing questions are those concerning the occupants of the craft.
These creatures were not by any means ever portrayed as shapeless blobs of protoplasmic jelly of the sort one might see in an old horror movie. On the contrary, witnesses have consistently described them as having two arms, two legs, and a top-mounted head with two large eyes and at least a vestigial mouth. In short, they have been described as having a form remarkably similar, despite some peculiarities, to humans.
This raises the immediate question of how genetically similar to us they are, and the probable answer to that one is that they’re very similar.
Our own genetic makeup is determined by our DNA. Are these creatures also structured by DNA? Given their physical similarity to us, it seems a safe bet that they are. A different kind of self-replicating chemistry, like fluoro-silicon molecules instead of DNA’s hydrocarbons, say, would probably produce a very different kind of organism. DNA seems a natural basis for such complexity of life.
Here the real mysteries begin.
Whoever has access to those bodies preserved on ice would have to be asleep at the wheel not to be extracting and gene-sequencing the DNA, especially given that the whole science of genetics took dramatic steps forward around 2006 when new DNA extraction techniques were discovered and new and faster gene-sequencing machines were developed and put into widespread use. We common citizens don’t know what the new technology is finding out about the DNA of UFO occupants, but somebody somewhere does know, you can bank on it.
The revelations that such privileged secret analyses are likely to have provided are dizzying to contemplate. Anything that could be discovered by such an investigation, and I do mean anything, would have to be of immense importance. There could be no “ho-hum” results.
It has sometimes happened, in the field of conventional genetics, that a new gene is found in some animal organism and then, when one knows what to look for, it’s found to exist in the human genome as well. For example, a gene rather amusingly called Sonic Hedgehog was first discovered in houseflies, and subsequently it was found that humans have it too. In humans this gene controls the form of our limbs, among other things making our hands asymmetric. Every known life form with limbs of any kind, from a flea to a rhinoceros, has some form of that gene. A cat has a dew claw for the same reason a human has a thumb: the Sonic Hedgehog gene.
Now, clearly the question that these circumstances raise is this: Does analysis of UFO occupants’ DNA reveal that they have particular genes in common with us, and if so, how do the alien forms of these genes compare, in terms of specific similarities and differences? Have analysts found genes in the UFO crew’s genome that we ourselves could then be newly discovered to have, much as the housefly provided us the clue to a previously unknown gene of our own? Would such a gene be classified Top Secret? Certainly the way it was discovered would be highly classified, probably forever.
Other such questions abound. Our chromosomes have “buffers” called telomeres, little often-repeated sections of DNA that do nothing genetically themselves but help protect the functioning DNA from being worn away, and it is the deterioration of our telomeres that produces the effects of aging. Does UFO crew members’ DNA also have telomeres, and how do they compare? Have those creatures possibly found better ways to preserve telomeres and thus live much longer?
We humans have a gene called FOXP2, which enables language and speech acquisition. Birds have a form of this gene too, and for them it enables warbling and mimicry. Do UFO occupants also have some form of a FOXP2 gene, and if so, how does it differ from ours, especially given that witnesses have sometimes described these creatures as being able to communicate telepathically?
We don’t know the answers to these and numerous other such questions, but again, you can bet somebody does.