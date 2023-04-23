The variability of UFO designs
At the time of the Kenneth Arnold UFO sighting in June 1947, a few days before the Roswell crash, a journalist covering the Arnold story coined the term “flying saucer,” and it became part of the language. Some of the most famous UFO cases, including the Aztec, New Mexico crash of 1948 and the Levelland, Texas landing event of 1957, have involved aerial objects with this disc or saucer shape. Many UFOs have such a form.
Many, but not all.
Every month, the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) publishes a statistical report on how many UFOs have been observed, and how many of each shape. For a typical month, the shapes will include discs, spheres, ovals, cigars, cylinders, triangles, tic tacs, boomerangs, cones, teardrops and several others. In all likelihood, some of these objects are mistaken perceptions of conventional aerial phenomena while others are genuinely anomalous, but whatever these things are, it’s clear that they come in just about as many variations as flavors of ice cream.
Concerning those aerial objects that really are anomalous, the interesting question is, why are there so many different-looking varieties? One may entertain at least two possible answers.
First, it would appear to make a good deal of sense for these objects to come in so many varied forms if the different forms came from different places and were designed by different species of creatures. Some may have their own reasons to build disc-shaped vehicles, and some may choose triangle-shaped vehicles or other shapes.
One finds, however, certain difficulties with this explanation.
We might pretty easily believe that two types of alien beings have apparently visited our planet. Could we have been visited by three extraterrestrial species? Possibly, but this is somewhat less likely than two. Four? Five? Twenty-five? The higher the number goes, the lower the probability. Why would planet Earth, for all its good points, become the crossroads for intelligent life throughout the galaxy?
True, some supposed contact witnesses have variously reported humanoid beings, reptilian beings, insectoid beings and other things, but not all of these reports are well supported by sufficiently solid evidence.
The other reason that comes to mind, in trying to explain the great variety of aerial objects, is that a visiting alien species might well design various airborne vehicles for different purposes, some of which we human observers might quite possibly not even fully understand. Certainly, a life form capable of traveling untold distances through space would be capable of technological versatility easily extensive enough to design and build an assortment of flying machines suitable for an array of motives. Even we humans already do that, engineering a jet fighter for one set of needs, a helicopter for another and so on.
With UFOs, for all we know, the various shapes — disc or cigar or boomerang or whatever — may indicate vehicles internally equipped with specialized kinds of instruments to serve different missions, whether cattle DNA collection or atmosphere analysis or any number of other particular tasks the crews may be performing.