UFO sightings and great expectations
UFO investigators encounter all sorts of sighting reports, everything from readily credible accounts, to feasible but questionable reports, to stories that are outright hoaxes. I once had a purported UFO witness send me a photo that he said was an unknown airborne object he had been seeing every night for quite some time. But upon doing some computer photo enhancement, I could not only tell that his UFO was actually a streetlight, but could actually make out the wattage marking on the bulb. It would have strained my credulity to try to give this chap the benefit of the doubt and assume he really didn’t know he was photographing a streetlamp. Happily, we don’t often get reports this ludicrous.
Sometimes reports are somewhat doubtful because of the mindset of the reporting witness, in particular when the witness was hoping, or even determined, to see a UFO. When we ask, “What were you doing just before the sighting?” the answer most of us least like to hear is “I was out looking for UFOs.” We would much rather hear them say, “I was taking out the trash when I looked up and saw this strange light.” In general, the more unexpected the sighting, the easier to credit the reliability of the account.
Unfortunately, it makes things tougher the more time passes and the more everyone is exposed to UFO lore through movies and other sources, since many folks develop a set of expectations about what might be seen in the sky. But the upside of this is the fact that we have many early reports where no such “great expectations” — to borrow a phrase from Charles Dickens — were possible.
The Levelland, Texas sighting flurry of early November 1957 is a telling example. Several motorists on the roadways around the town saw a large round object on the roads, something that set down at a number of successive nearby locations. These motorists for the most part were just passing through town and didn’t know each other, and all submitted highly similar reports to the sheriff’s office. It’s safe to say these witnesses didn’t drive into town thinking, “I’m going to see a big disk on the roadway.”
The main thing here, though, is that all the witnesses independently reported what has come to be a fairly well-known phenomenon called the electromagnetic (EM) effect, where one’s car engine splutters or even dies and the headlights dim, from being near the unknown object. Movies and UFO books have made the EM effect widely known by now, but it wasn’t very familiar in 1957, certainly not familiar enough for people to come along with such ideas in the back of their minds.
When federal authorities investigated this series of sightings, they issued the ridiculously bogus explanation that what people had seen was “ball lightning.” Obviously, they were desperately eager to cover up the truth, which was that a sizable bunch of observers had seen something genuinely bizarre, something none of them could conceivably have expected.