UFO hearings: disclosure this isn’t, but …
Recently, there has been a lot of public discussion about the emergence of UFO talk in Congress. It’s important to be clear about what this means and what it doesn’t.
Specifically, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, a trio of “whistleblower” witnesses spoke before the House Oversight Committee’s national security subcommittee on the subject of unidentified flying objects and the government’s suspected involvement with these anomalies.
Chief among these three Congressional committee witnesses was retired U.S. Air Force Major David Grusch, a former security officer. Asked about the topic at hand, he spoke at some length to the effect that according to his information, the national government has for several decades been concealing the fact that they possess recovered debris from UFO crashes and have been working on reverse engineering the technological contents of such debris in efforts to duplicate those remarkable properties. Nonhuman bodies were recovered also, which the witness called “biologics.” It should be noted that Pentagon spokespersons promptly denied these claims.
Some people seem to conclude from these Congressional interviews that UFO “disclosure” has begun. Unfortunately, this is not really the case, even as refreshing and intriguing as it is to hear the subject being discussed on the Hill. You see, the question of what constitutes disclosure depends on who is making these statements about concealed wreckage and bodies, and who isn’t.
At the moment, it isn’t government officials themselves saying these things, but rather private citizens — however significant their military backgrounds and information sources — speaking to members of Congress. For anything worthy of the name “disclosure,” the government itself would have to be making these admissions to the public.
Let me share my own notions of what real disclosure would be like. Some high-ranking government official would need to sit down at a microphone in front of live news cameras and proclaim something like the following:
“Fellow Americans, the time has come, and indeed came long ago, when your government should be sharing this information with the people. For several decades now, the government of the United States has been secretly in possession of debris retrieved from UFO crash sites, beginning with the Roswell, New Mexico retrieval of 1947. We also have bodies of nonhuman entities recovered along with that wreckage, and our geneticists have been studying their DNA. We regret that we have kept all this secret for so long, but in our efforts to reverse engineer things found in the wreckage, we have needed to limit what we disclose for purposes of national security and to prevent the enemies of this country from sharing in our discoveries to their benefit and our detriment.”
Don’t hold your breath waiting to hear this from them. Still, it’s encouraging that House members would even ask questions about these matters. If inquiries like those of 07-26-23 continue, especially with such credible, well-prepared witnesses, the powers that be could start finding themselves increasingly in public disfavor for continuing their cult of secrecy. Real disclosure? Maybe someday.