The 'General Cutler' sci-fi film in-joke
It may sound corny for anyone to say that seeing a movie changed one’s life, but seeing a certain movie certainly changed mine, giving me a lifelong interest in UFOs.
The prelude to all this is that during the 1947 July 4th weekend — the time of the Roswell Incident. I had, at the age of five, a UFO sighting of my own, some 300 miles east of Roswell in my birthplace of Breckenridge, Texas. I was lying down on a cot on my grandparents’ back porch at night and saw a round object pass quickly overhead, remaining in my view for only a second or two. Several decades later, my wife Mollie and I would return to Breckenridge and search the old newspaper files to discover that a whole group of people at a nearby house had seen the object too, and reported it.
In 1951, when I was nine, the now classic sci-fi movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still” came out, and I went to see it, finding the flying saucer theme stunning because, naturally, it reminded me of my own sighting four years earlier. During the years in between, I had largely just kept my sighting experience dormant in the back of my mind, not knowing what to think about it, but seeing the new movie brought the point home to me that my sighting was part of something larger, something important enough to make movies about.
Having recently watched the movie again, I have been reminded of a curious thing that happens with the dialogue. In one scene, the character played by the actor Hugh Marlowe comes into his office and tells his secretary, “Call the Pentagon. Find out who’s in charge of this space man business. Whoever it is, I want to talk to him.” Later, when his secretary calls him back, and he answers, he says, “What’s his name, Margaret? General Cutler. Yes.” He then speaks to General Cutler by name.
The intriguing thing is that there really was a General Cutler involved in the whole UFO matter, though this involvement was unknown to the public.
Robert Cutler had been a general during World War II and later served on the Psychological Strategy Board of the CIA. In 1954, he was President Eisenhower’s Special Assistant for National Security. It was he who wrote the now famous Cutler-Twining memo in which he told General Nathan Twining of schedule changes for the upcoming meeting of MJ-12, the top secret group President Truman had formed to oversee UFO matters — Twining was a member of MJ-12.
None of this was known, until documents were found in the National Archives many years after the fact, so it remains a mystery how a group of filmmakers producing “The Day the Earth Stood Still” in 1951 could have known of Robert Cutler’s official and intimate connection to the government side of the UFO phenomenon. The use of the name in the film could have been coincidental, but that seems unlikely.