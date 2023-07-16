An excellently well-attested UFO sighting report
We investigators with MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, listen respectfully and thoughtfully to UFO sighting reports from all kinds of witnesses, but we do recognize that some witness professions are especially compelling.
One example is law enforcement personnel. That’s what makes the Socorro, New Mexico 1964 landing case so well supported, the fact that the witnesses included the State Police.
Another example, of course, is pilots. These folks are well-trained and experienced at assessing objects seen in the skies, and distinguishing which ones are conventional aircraft and which are not. It’s that consideration that makes the case I’m going to describe so significant.
Although two professional pilots were closely involved as witnesses, the reporting witness we heard it all from at MUFON was actually a flight attendant at the time, whom I will call Tanya. This is not her real name.
The event in question took place one evening in mid-November or early December 2001, and Tanya has expressed great relief at finally having a chance, after over 20 years, to tell about it.
According to flight attendant Tanya, the crew was near the end of a Southwest Airlines flight from Kansas City to Albuquerque. She was relatively new to the job, having recently completed training. She had entered the cockpit, sat down on the jump seat behind the pilot, and was staring out at the dark, fathomless sky with a sense of awe. The pilot and co-pilot sat in silence.
Suddenly the flight attendant saw something strange in the sky, less than 500 feet in front of the plane, and her mind immediately started struggling to figure out what she was looking at. Naturally, the pilot and co-pilot saw the object at the same time and began speculating out loud about what it was, the pilot venturing at first to suggest it might be something like 15 fighter jets in a triangle formation, until the craft was closer and could be seen to be a single triangular object.
Tanya observed that one could see what she described as “bright blue pilot lights” and said that the thing looked like a huge “flying skyscraper.” The pilot turned on the speaker to hear excited chatter about the object from air traffic control, and heard that reports were coming in even from Canada. About then, the plane’s passenger call lights started coming on, one by one, as passengers began to see the unknown object out their windows when it passed the airliner. Being that close, the thing appeared “massive” and of “solid black steel.”
The pilot and co-pilot saw it, the whole flight crew saw it, and all the passengers saw it, making well over 100 witnesses.
Pilots are often discouraged from talking about such experiences, and no doubt flight attendants are too, but this particular flight attendant later left the airlines, earned a master’s degree, and became an educator, no longer subject to such prohibitions, and at long last was able to formally report what she saw.