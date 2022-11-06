Mastery of science: humankind vs. UFO crews
We humans in some ways can be a conceited species. Our view of ourselves isn’t always brimming over with modesty. What comes to mind is our self-image with regard to our knowledge of science.
Always, from one age to the next, we see ourselves as wisely perched upon the highest peaks of knowledge. The fact that we say we’re living in “the modern age” indicates how far this self-satisfaction goes. No doubt people living in the age of the Model T automobile thought of their era as “the modern age” too, but now, looking back, how would we describe their relatively unadvanced time? How will people someday, centuries down the road, describe our own current age? Certainly they will not think of it as “modern.” Remember, only a century ago the cell phone and the personal computer would have been practically unimaginable, and who knows what future developments are equally unimaginable to us now? We deceive ourselves if we think of our accomplishments as the last word in scientific knowledge.
By contrast, many UFO sightings clearly demonstrate, in terms of these objects’ behavior, a grasp of physics far exceeding our own. Their flight characteristics are sometimes replete with maneuvers beyond our own aerodynamic abilities. UFOs, for example, have been observed on radar making 90-degree turns at speeds of thousands of miles per hour, something we can scarcely do with our own conventional aircraft. UFOs have also been seen instantaneously appearing or disappearing at some point in the sky.
Both the quick right-angle turns and the sudden appearances and disappearances could conceivably be explained by the theory that UFOs are time travelers rather than space travelers. But then again, this would bespeak a technology considerably in advance of our own. How much luck have we had, after all, in building time machines? But whether UFOs are voyagers in space or time, they do eye-opening things.
Our own latest ventures into science have involved quantum theory, in which we like to reflect that we’ve made appreciable strides. Quantum theory, though, is counter-intuitive for us, so much so that even Albert Einstein declined to believe certain quantum principles until he had seen them solidly proven by experiments. Now, what if quantum theory isn’t contrary to intuition for creatures piloting UFOs? Possibly these principles have seemed natural to them from the beginning, and that difference in perceptions could have put them countless eons ahead of us. Indeed, the beings who fly mysterious objects through our skies may by this time possess thorough knowledge of areas of science that we have yet to dream of.
This is not to say that humans haven’t accomplished significant things, advances not to be taken lightly. Those things, however, may still pale in comparison with the doings of possibly much older and more advanced beings.
We can reasonably be proud of how far we’ve come in the sciences, but we can also reasonably afford to be aware that on the cosmic stage we may nonetheless still be struggling through the first days of kindergarten.