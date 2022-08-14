Thought experiment: Imagine real UFO disclosure
Much lately, has been said, but predictably little has been done about the supposedly imminent appearance of government disclosure to the public regarding the subject of UFOs.
Perhaps we should start with a workable definition of “disclosure.” I would say disclosure should be taken to mean an act of informing people of something significant that they don’t already know. I submit, then, that an official statement like “Strange objects are flying around in our skies” doesn’t qualify, because we already know that. It’s significant, but it’s nothing that enlarges our knowledge.
Even if the government were suddenly to say, “We admit that something anomalous happened near Roswell in early July 1947,” the statement might be pretty astonishing — since they’ve never admitted even that much before — but it still wouldn’t qualify as disclosure since it isn’t specific enough. It fails the test of significance, because when deciding what is disclosure and what isn’t, we can’t let our standards slip low enough to be satisfied with such a statement, even as unprecedented as it would be.
I propose a rather interesting thought experiment that anyone can do. Try to imagine what an instance of real disclosure might sound like, disclosure that truly satisfies the definition, and then compare that to anything you’ve ever actually heard government officials say on the subject. Let me give an example.
My own fond dream would be to hear them tell us something important in the realm of UFO-related genetics. I’ve been convinced for quite a while now, just from common sense considerations, that someone has been extracting and analyzing DNA from the Roswell bodies. I have every reason to think so, because the whole science of genetics took huge leaps forward around 2006 when new DNA extraction techniques were discovered and new gene sequencing machines were developed. So the people having access to those bodies must surely be taking advantage of the new technology. It would be almost criminally negligent, in fact, not to be doing so.
Thus, to do the thought experiment, I would say that a real disclosure statement could sound like this:
“Ongoing analysis of DNA extracted from the alien bodies taken from the Roswell UFO crash site of July 1947 has now reached the point where the entire alien genome has been recovered. The alien genome is being compared, gene by gene, with the human genome, producing, so far, many remarkable results and discoveries, enlightening researchers not only about the aliens but about the genetic makeup of humankind as well. For example, the aliens have a gene parallel in structure and function to the FOXP2 gene that enables speech communication in humans, and analysts are studying the ways in which variations in the corresponding gene in the Roswell aliens enables them to communicate telepathically as previously reported by a number of contact witnesses.”
Now, that’s the kind of stuff real disclosure would involve, I would say. But don’t hold your breath waiting for government spokespersons ever to tell us anything of the sort.