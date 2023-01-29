Fifteen years ago: the Stephenville, Texas UFO
Literally thousands of reports of UFO sightings are submitted every year to MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, and these are assigned to various field investigators to follow up. The great majority of the cases end up not being anything anomalous, turning out to be explainable as conventional aircraft, blimps, satellites, birds, unusual cloud formations and the like. Some few, though, end up not being readily identifiable as anything ordinary.
Even when a sighting report from a witness is ultimately classed as unknown, most of the time the sighting involves a solitary observer, without the advantage of other, corroborating observers, and the sighting, while being recorded in MUFON’s voluminous archives, doesn’t become a well-remembered classic case.
Some UFO sightings, however, do end up going down in UFO history as landmark events, and these are usually sightings involving multiple witnesses, sometimes a large number of them. An outstanding such instance is the Stephenville, Texas UFO event of 2008.
On the night of Jan. 8 of that year, many residents of that small Texas town saw a breathtakingly unusual sight in the sky, a large round object with a bank of blinking lights, hovering over the town.
During the following days, MUFON took on the challenging task of interviewing hundreds of witnesses, having to acquire extra investigatory staff and to rent special facilities in which to conduct all the interviews. The result was a compilation of massive amounts of descriptive detail that told a consistent and undeniably striking story. This is one characteristic that makes a case become a phenomenon to be remembered, the circumstance of having a sizable number of witnesses giving a mutually consistent account of their experience.
One such witness found himself directly below the airborne object and told investigators he thought the craft was two or three football fields in length. This could have been a somewhat exaggerated impression, but in any event the object had to be huge to leave such an impression, and many other witnesses described it as enormous.
Another factor that can turn a sighting event into a monumental case is the nature of the official response. Government and military officials, from our long experience, can be less than straightforward about these things, but in some cases they outdo themselves, and Stephenville was such a case.
After many witnesses reported seeing a number of fighter jets appearing in the sky, apparently to confront the unknown object — which soon sped away out of sight — military officials said that there were no such aircraft in the air at that time. Later, apparently having thought it over and having realized that this statement could cause some awkward problems for them, they said there were nine jets. They must have reflected that if there were no conventional aircraft in the sky, the object people were seeing couldn’t be explained away as anything conventional.
And that illustrates the nature of official denial and cover-ups. They typically get put together in a hurry, and their logic is usually full of holes.