The 1986 Japanese Airlines UFO sighting
UFO investigators treat all witness accounts with appropriate attention and respect, but some witnesses are especially compelling in terms of their professions, and pilots are one such group. They have experience observing all sorts of things in the air, and they can often estimate the size, distance, altitude and airspeed of airborne objects spotted.
One memorable case in point occurred in Alaska on Nov. 17, 1986. On that date a Japanese Airlines Boeing 747 flight, a cargo plane en route from Paris to Tokyo, was passing over northern Alaska when a remarkable series of events began to occur. The pilot was flying his craft at an altitude of 35,000 feet a little after 5:00 p.m., when he spotted an unusual pair of lights below on his port side. The pilot was able to estimate the altitude of the unknown lights as being about 2,000 feet below his own position, and his first officer and flight engineer witnessed the lights as well. The 747 turned to the left, and then the objects were directly in front.
The witnesses noticed at that point that the objects appeared white or amber-colored and were rectangular in shape, with a sort of darker strip or panel in the center. Now the objects were only a few hundred feet in front of the cargo plane, whose pilot and crew could see that the lights were pulsating.
Naturally the pilot’s first instinct was to try to find out if any ground control facilities were tracking anything, either identified or otherwise, near the Boeing. He put in a call to Anchorage Flight Control, but thought the nearby objects were interfering with the radio communications. Nevertheless, Anchorage Control passed the query along to Elmendorf Regional Operational Control Center to try to see whether anything anomalous had been picked up on radar. Elmendorf replied that it was seeing radar returns on the objects but without any transponder signals of the sort one would expect to receive from conventional aircraft.
By about 5:30 p.m. the Boeing 747 pilot and crew, having watched the objects recede into the distance below and to the left as before, could no longer make them out. But a few minutes later the pilot was astonished to see what appeared to be a much larger white light following close behind the plane.
Contacting Anchorage control again, the pilot was told that Elmendorf radar had tracked a large unidentified object near the plane. By the time the pilot landed at Anchorage, the “mothership” — his own designation for it — was no longer in evidence.
This UFO case is notable not only for the facts that the witnesses were seasoned flyers, and that the sightings had the corroboration of radar trackings, but also for the fact that the inevitable debunkers of the event said something even more ludicrous than such statements usually are. Officials said the lights observed were probably the planets Mars and Jupiter.
Sure. Mars and Jupiter made those blips on the radar screen?