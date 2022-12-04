Seeing a UFO can change your life
People react all kinds of different ways to the mystery of UFOs, from immovable skepticism to unwavering belief, with countless shades of gray in between.
Those who accept the premise that anomalous objects are visiting our skies arrive at their viewpoint for many different reasons. Optimally, this involves looking at evidence of one kind or another, rather than uncritically accepting anyone’s claims, and fortunately, there are a number of kinds of acceptable evidence.
One of the best kinds, of course, is good photographs. A lot of first-rate photos exist today that make it pretty clear that UFOs really do exist. Skeptics point out, and not without reason, that in this age, photos can easily be faked, and yes, there are purported photos around that are obviously phony. But the other side of that story is the fact that in this age, excellent methods of computer-assisted photo analysis exist too, and in many instances these techniques have rigorously shown some UFO photos to be genuine.
Besides good photos, a compelling reason to accept the reality of UFOs, in my view, is hearing the accounts of reliable and perceptive witnesses, especially when there are a number of witnesses whose independent accounts agree with each other reasonably well. The 1947 Roswell incident is a ready example of that, since researchers have conducted literally thousands of interviews with several hundred Roswell witnesses, and the result has been a consistent composite reconstruction of that remarkable event.
Genuine photos and believable witness accounts are fine, but when it comes to individual reasons for believing that UFOs are real, there’s nothing quite like seeing one, particularly seeing one and subsequently finding out that other people saw it too. This has been my own personal experience.
During the Fourth of July weekend of 1947 — yes, the Roswell weekend — I was about 300 miles east of Roswell, with my parents. We were visiting my dad’s folks in Breckenridge, Texas. What happened there took only a couple of seconds, but it changed my life. I was five years old.
That night I was lying down on a cot on my grandparents’ back porch while the grownups were chatting inside. I was supposed to be snoozing, but actually, I was wide awake and watching the sky.
When an object appeared overhead, I had it in view only briefly, but that was long enough for even a child to understand that it wasn’t anything that should normally be there. It was essentially round, though more like the boot-heel shape later described by others. I had the impression that there was some sort of “fold” or “scallop” on its underside. Anyway, in an instant the object was gone. This experience would engender in me a lifelong interest in the scientific study of UFOs.
Today, when people have sightings, they have expectations or preconceptions, but at age five in 1947, I had never heard of flying saucers. For me, that fleeting event would turn out to be a strange and enduring moment of truth.