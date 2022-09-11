Alien abduction: the Brooklyn Bridge case
As a UFO investigator, following the scientific method and requiring adequate evidence before drawing any firm conclusions, I’m skeptical of many reports claiming that the witness was abducted by aliens. It’s not that such abductions have never happened; they most likely really have. Its just that for many such reports there is simply no evidence, no reason to believe that the experience was one of objective reality and not merely subjective.
Still, some few abduction reports do present pretty strong evidence. The Betty and Barney Hill case in New Hampshire, 1961, comes readily to mind. For me the clincher is that after the incident, Betty drew a star map that made little sense at the time but turned out to be quite accurate later when that part of the galaxy was mapped by astronomers. If not for the extraterrestrial contact, Betty would have had no way of knowing such details.
Another incident, one that seems to draw surprisingly little attention these days considering how strangely dramatic the event was, can be called the Brooklyn Bridge case or “the Linda case.” The late Budd Hopkins wrote a book about it with the title “Witnessed: The True Story of the Brooklyn Bridge Abductions.”
On the lower east side of Manhattan on Nov. 30, 1989, around 3 or 3:15 in the morning, a motorcade, including a number of international diplomats — one of whom was a high-ranking United Nations official — was crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, when the members of the motorcade saw something truly bizarre. From the 12th floor of an apartment building near the bridge, a young woman was somehow being drawn out a window and up into what was apparently a large hovering craft, though it was visible only as a huge ball of blindingly bluish-white light. While being pulled into this light, the young woman, later identified as Linda Cortile (a pseudonym), was flanked by three beings described by witnesses on and near the bridge as “ugly.”
Linda later told investigators that she remembered being taken down some sort of passageway inside the craft, and then into a kind of examination room, where a probe was put into her nose, causing considerable pain. Afterward she found herself back in her apartment, where her husband was still asleep.
Such an account sounds like fantasy, except for two important things that I find convincing. The first thing is that there were so many witnesses, including the motorcade passengers and other people in the vicinity of the bridge. Some motorcade witnesses said they felt they too in some sense were abducted, hence the plural form “abductions” in the Hopkins title.
The second thing I find supportive of the Linda case is that I know Linda, have known her in fact for a number of years, and have always found her to be intelligent, discerning, candid, articulate and honest, not at all the sort of person who would take part in staging a hoax. If Linda says it really happened, I’m confident that it did.