Kenneth Arnold’s UFO sighting: an era begins
Many people believe that unidentified flying objects only started showing up in the mid-20th century, but actually, these phenomena have been with us on planet Earth for centuries. There are medieval paintings clearly showing things like clusters of round objects in the sky with crowds of people looking at them from the streets below. An important consideration here, though, is that in those days, there were no wide-ranging news organizations — those would develop later — so those early UFO events got practically no publicity and indeed are only remembered at all because of those paintings.
How different things would be in modern times! When the modern UFO era began, this time, there were large, active news organizations ready to go, providing plenty of coverage.
This new UFO age began, of course, in 1947, but I’m not referring to the now-famous Roswell UFO crash incident, even though that certainly stands as one of the most important events in human history. The official secret keepers did everything they could to minimize the publicity that the Roswell event would receive. No, I’m talking about the much-publicized UFO event that happened in Washington State in 1947, a few days before Roswell.
Midafternoon on that June 24, private pilot and salesman Kenneth Arnold was flying over Mineral, Washington. He was on a quest motivated by a news item he had seen earlier in the day, to the effect that a C-46 transport plane had gone down somewhere in the mountains. Arnold was flying toward Mount Rainier to look for the wreckage when he sighted something extraordinary in the sky ahead of him. It was a formation — he estimated five miles long — of nine bright, disk-shaped objects moving toward Rainier. Arnold later said the disks flew in an echelon formation with an extra gap in their spacing between the first four and the last five objects. He clocked their airspeed at 1,700 miles per hour. As an experienced pilot, he was quite certain they were not conventional aircraft of any kind.
The next day, at a newspaper office in Pendleton, Oregon, Arnold discussed his sighting. A reporter named Bill Bequette was present, taking notes. Soon afterward, Bequette rather whimsically coined the term “flying saucers” to describe the objects. He probably did not realize at the time that he was making a lasting addition to the English language. In later years, UFOs would not so often be referred to as flying saucers, but everyone would still know what the expression meant. Soon enough, science fiction films would be using the term freely, and moviegoers would be treated to depictions of alien invaders arriving in armadas of flying saucers.
The Kenneth Arnold sighting was the beginning of the modern UFO era. Things would never be the same. Enabled by powerful news and communications networks, humankind would become a species more aware than ever before: We cannot be alone in the universe, and that other advanced life forms have been frequent visitors to our skies for some time.