Salt Lake City UFO: ridiculous explanations
It seems there is no limit to the desperate extremes to which government and military officials will go to try to make excuses for perfectly coherent UFO reports offered up by competent and perceptive witnesses. Some of these would be funny if they weren’t so pitiable.
A good example is the Salt Lake City, Utah sighting case of Oct. 2, 1961, a case not often talked about in the literature. This was a sighting involving both a pilot — pilots typically make splendid observers — and ground witnesses.
On the date in question, about noon, private pilot Waldo Harris was just beginning a flight from Utah Central Airport when he spotted something curious in the sky, at some distance away to the southeast. He first described it merely as a “bright spot,” which appeared to remain stationary as Harris got airborne. He approached to get a better look.
It soon became apparent to him that the object was disk-shaped, with no wings, and exhibiting a certain rocking motion. The pilot estimated its diameter to be around 50 to 55 feet and its central thickness to be about 8 to 10 feet. He also noted that its surface resembled aluminum. After a few seconds the object lofted to about 1,000 feet above the pilot’s altitude and disappeared over the horizon at an airspeed making it impossible for the private plane to keep up with it. By this time several witnesses on the ground at the airport had seen the object as well.
Military authorities were soon informed of the sightings, and the Salt Lake City contingent of the Utah National Guard sent people over to the airport to interview the witnesses. The transcripts were eventually forwarded to the Air Force’s Project Blue Book at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.
And here’s where the fun begins, depending on one’s conception of fun.
When the official explanation came out a few days later from the Pentagon, officers there said that what the pilot and ground observers had most likely seen was either a research balloon or — are you ready for this — the planet Venus.
The balloon story doesn’t wash. The pilot watched the object moving quite fast against a strong opposing wind, something balloons are unprepared to do.
But the “planet Venus” excuse is so ludicrous that one scarcely knows where to begin. For one thing, the time was early afternoon. Because the orbit of Venus is closer to the sun than the Earth’s orbit is, Venus rises with the sun and traverses the sky with the sun. It’s virtually never visible to the naked eye at that hour.
As a mathematician I can’t resist adding that the angular size would be wrong. The pilot estimated the object’s distance at two miles and its diameter at about 50 feet. In order for this to work, the angular size (apparent size) would work out to be about 0.27 degrees of arc, significantly larger than the starlike pinpoint of light that Venus typically presents in the sky.