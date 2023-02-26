How different can alien life be?
A recent article in Scientific American, “Life as we Don’t Know It” by Sarah Scoles, February 2023, raises the question whether life on other planets would have to be similar to terrestrial life in any way, pointing out that current research suggests it could be almost unrecognizably different.
The question whether the DNA familiar to us would always have to play a part in the development of the self-replicating chemistry we call life on this planet, and the notion that things might be different isn’t altogether a new one. I recall science fiction author Isaac Asimov, whom I met once and who held a Ph.D. degree in biochemistry, speculating many decades ago that a molecule somewhat like DNA might be formed somewhere in the cosmos using silicon instead of carbon since they have similar properties. Perhaps these may even use fluorine as a bonding atom instead of hydrogen, producing not hydrocarbons but what Asimov called fluoro-silicons.
More recently, as the Scoles article describes, experiments in genetics have produced variations on DNA that employ not only the usual four nucleotide base elements (adenine, thymine, guanine, cytosine) but four extra ones too. What kind of life forms such neo-DNA might be capable of producing remains an open question.
The main thrust of Scoles’ undeniably excellent article is that possibilities exist for life to have a very different nature than anything we know, and to have accordingly a very unfamiliar appearance as well. She rightly says that an interplanetary probe could fail to recognize encountered life forms as being alive.
However, the article doesn’t discuss the whole area of inquiry opened up by the fact, at least fact to those of us having investigated such matters, that UFO crash retrieval witnesses have seen alien bodies. That the article would not broach this subject is understandable because many readers of the magazine would be unlikely to give credence to the notion that alien space crews have visited us. But some of us do believe this for good reasons and do also take science seriously. We must look at the whole picture.
The remarkable thing about observed alien bodies — and someone, somewhere with access to them must know much more about this — is how similar they are to us, despite some differences. They have two arms, two legs and a top-mounted head with two eyes and a mouth. My own take on all this is that an organism so humanoid would likely be based on DNA, though possibly with modifications, e.g. with better telomeres so that such creatures could live longer than we humans do. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me to learn that they share many genes with us. Accordingly, some have hypothesized that our so-called aliens are really time travelers from our own future.
But Scoles is spot-on to write that life may take on innumerable different genetic aspects. It’s a big universe. In any event, it’s safe to assume that only a rare few of those life forms are well suited for piloting UFOs.