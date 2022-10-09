UFOs: What would H.P. Lovecraft have thought?
Aside from my professional interest in mathematics, two subjects that have long fascinated me are UFOs and the works of Rhode Island horror writer H.P. Lovecraft (1890-1937). My wife Mollie and I first met, in fact, due to our common interest in Lovecraft’s writings. So it seems only natural that I would wonder what Lovecraft’s attitude toward UFOs might have been, had he heard of them. Unlike what has happened in more recent times, little or nothing was said about UFOs in the press during Lovecraft’s life.
He was a materialist who had no religious beliefs, indeed no belief in anything supernatural, a mindset which I have always thought left the playing field open for him to write about the cosmic horrors he created, without running interference with any preconceived contrary notions he might otherwise have entertained. His fictional world was one in which humankind sat not at the center of creation but at the edge of an indifferent universe.
If he had heard reports of UFO sightings, he would have reacted, it’s safe to say, with his usual blend of curiosity and scientific detachment. He was a lover of science and the scientific method, and while the suggestion that we might be getting visited by beings from another world would certainly have piqued his sense of mystery and intrigue, he would have been slow to draw anything like firm conclusions about the matter.
One cannot read countless hundreds of Lovecraft’s letters as I have, without gathering a clear awareness of his respect for scientific modes of thought. He well knew that in science one forms reasonable conjectures based not on wishful thinking but rather on protracted observation and the amassing of supporting evidence. But he also knew that when we’re presented with clear evidence, we need to respect the suggested conclusions whether we particularly like them or not.
Thus the question essentially comes down to the matter of evidence. Obviously the strongest evidence, for any individual, would be to see a UFO oneself, but not everyone is in the right place at the right time to have such an experience. One often has to rely on accounts of the experiences of others, but some such accounts are perceptive, reliable, and accurate, while others are not.
Otherwise, the most strongly supportive evidence is good photographs of UFOs, and over the years there have appeared a considerable number of them, though not in Lovecraft’s day. Had he seen some of the photos we’ve been privileged to see more recently, he would have weighed them with his usual scientific impartiality and quite possibly found them persuasive.
And who knows, this might have led to a few Lovecraft UFO stories. At the very least it would have urged him to reconsider certain opinions. In terms of the science of his era, in which the age of the universe had not even been well estimated yet, he thought biochemical generation of extraterrestrial life was improbable. Knowing of UFOs might have made him wonder anew.