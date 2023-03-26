The 1994 Ruwa, Zimbabwe UFO incident
MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, publishes a statistical report every month concerning, among other things, the number of UFO sightings in various countries around the world. A typical such report will show that the United States has had several hundred sightings, usually around 80% of all the world’s listed events. The United Kingdom, France and Canada have about 10% of sightings, leaving relatively little remaining activity distributed among about 20 other countries.
Does all this mean that the great majority of UFOs hang around the U.S. while only relatively infrequently visiting other nations? It’s conceivable that they really do find our country that intriguing, but personally, I doubt that this is the reason. My suspicion is that the imbalance in the numbers is more likely due to the mechanisms in place for reporting UFOs. MUFON does have a presence in other countries but is based in the U.S. and has most of its resources here. The reporting system is highly sophisticated, with online forms for filing reports and a sizable cadre of exam-certified field investigators ready to receive and follow up on such submissions. It all works especially effectively in the U.S. The electronic networks operative here makes it expedient to file reports.
Nevertheless, people in other countries do experience significant UFO events. A striking example is the Zimbabwe incident of 1994.
On Sept. 16, 1994, at around 10:00 a.m. at the Ariel School — a private school near the town of Ruwa — a group of several dozen children were having recess outside on the school grounds when they saw a silvery disk-shaped object descend from the sky and land in a nearby field. Several occupants emerged, little beings with dark flight suits and large eyes, and proceeded to approach the students. Some of the children ran away others stayed to face the visitors. These strange creatures seemed to get inside the children’s minds, communicating with them telepathically, imparting a message having to do with ecological concerns for the planet. At length, the visitors returned to their craft and took off, and the students went back inside the school to describe the incident to their teachers, who had not seen what had happened.
Not too surprisingly, skeptics tended to doubt the story, claiming that the children had simply made it all up as a prank. However, Harvard psychology professor and Ufologist John Mack later interviewed 62 students, who gave a consistent account of what they had seen. Some of them were still visibly rattled by their encounter years later as adults, still sticking to the story they had given before. This scarcely seems like something they would do at that age if the reported incident had only been a student prank, and works against the skeptics’ assessment. Without a doubt, skepticism is a healthy attitude, but evidence is evidence. It should be pretty difficult for even diehard debunkers to ignore upwards of five dozen eyewitness accounts.