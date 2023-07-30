Indie-country band perform at Roswell’s Liberty Club
The origin of the band Lowdown Drifters is — of all places — a small historic farm community that has Norwegian roots and is located outside of Seattle in Washington State. Not a place one would connect with country music, however, country is in the blood of lead singer Big John Cannon, drummer Galen Bailey, Ryan Klein (acoustic guitar), Raina Wallace (vocals and bass) and Richard Williams (electric guitar).
The band's original songs premiered in the 2016 release of their first album “Wood & Water.”
Calling Texas their new home, the band’s melancholic sound has changed over time, incorporating dobro, fiddle and electric guitar, which gives them a unique edge. Their 2019 album “Last Call for Dreamers” features a melancholic message of bad choices and lost loves, including a forceful ballad about the identity of country in “Won’t Find Me Anymore.” Their recent album, “Cheating On A Memory,” has a new sound. Prime example is the first song released, the title track “Chapter 1 of Cheating On A Memory.” It was written by Klein and Cannon is a force of nature embracing the rock ’n’ roll in country fully.
Slower songs, such as “Bring You Down,” featuring Taylor Hunnicutt is pure melody, showing the soft side of country/folk and is in its simplicity unique and haunting. A tip of the hat to the old-school country songs happens in the song “Daylight.”
The early songs of the band could have been a continuation of each song. “Cheating On A Memory” is a refreshingly new chapter, and one can feel the enthusiasm of the band members, who are playing with the diversity of the genre masterfully.
The album was released in bundles and each song reflects the band member’s experiences, including dealing with the pandemic, a new start, challenges and hope. That the fans are all on board with the Lowdown Drifters show in the numbers: in only a few months the band’s monthly listeners on Spotify climbed from 415,000 to 535,500.
Their songs have today more than 16 million streams. Along with the releases, the Lowdown Drifters are touring with their new album. They are playing concerts and festivals with artists such as the Cadillac Three, Stoney Larue, Cody Johnson, Lee Brice, Koe Wetzel, Chris Knight, Micky and the Motorcars, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Shane Smith and the Saints, Jason Boland, Cody Canada and Leanne Rimes.
Lowdown Drifters are performing at The Liberty Inc., 312 N. Virginia Ave., on Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m. After Roswell, they continue their tour to Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Washington, Oregon, Montana and returning to Texas for their last four concert stops in October.
For more information about the band, visit thelowdowndrifters.com. For tickets, visit thelibertyinc.com.