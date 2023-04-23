Annual fundraiser, new education possibilities for CASA kids, and plans for a traumatic intervention project on the way
The 21st Annual Make Time for Kids event takes place at The Liberty Inc., 312 N. Virginia Ave., April 28 at 5 p.m.
Created by orthodontist Mike Taylor, the event is one of the two major fundraisers helping vulnerable children in the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program. The program helps abused and neglected children and their families. It includes a multitude of services from ensuring that children and youth are not alone facing their abusers at court, making sure that the children and youth are safe in foster homes or group homes, providing a new start, and teaching older youths how to run a business. The program includes the CASA Court Dogs that are trained to provide comfort for children.
CEO of the Chaves County CASA Program is Carrie-Leigh Cloutier. She said that this year it is going to be a fun, fast and furious event, also thanks to auctioneer Shane Hall. “He is a crazy man and we love him. He’s the entertainment,” she said.
The fundraiser returns as a live and online event, Cloutier said. “We’re so excited, we are really post-COVID now, so we’re all in. The website opened on Friday, so you can go to our website and find it at casakids.org or you can text mtfk2023 to 243725. It’s going to be a great year, there are lots of hunts, lots of unique packages, there are guns. We have someone who is going to teach cowboy shooting, like Annie Oakley, I guess. That’s going to be fun. We have so much. We have purses, jewelry, diamonds, decor, summer packages like Jolly Jumps, kayaks and outdoor screens. Brisket, we have a lot of dinners we’ll auction off, and people love dinners, fly fishing, furniture, you name it. We will have clocks for auction, of course. Somebody donated this beautiful antique clock. So we have new clocks, old clocks, interesting hand-made clocks all of the above. The food’s going to be great, we’re going to be at the Liberty (with) music, drinks.”
Cloutier is especially thankful for the sponsors who provided the special auction items but for one sponsor especially. “Mike Taylor gets all the credit. He’s the one who came up with this. It’s raised over the years millions of dollars that helped us and truly helped keep children alive. We really need a lot of help right now. Come have fun, but we need help because, in all my years, it’s never been this bad. There are more torture cases, more human trafficking than ever before. Some (are) just really heinous people. We are keeping our head over water, but this fundraiser will help us keep going,” she said.
According to Cloutier on any average year, CASA helps thousands of children. “On any given day, we are probably helping 400 kids out in the community,” she said. “We are doing a lot in the schools right now. The schools are a great partner. The schools are working really hard to open new possibilities and avenues to help kids because it’s bad.”
The pandemic cut not only sponsorships and donations, but volunteerism also took a downturn, Cloutier said. Those who are interested in becoming CASA volunteers can talk with the team at their booth at the event.
Asked what it takes to become a volunteer, Cloutier said, “You have to have good communication and writing skills. You have to have a computer, and that’s pretty much it. You can actually have a criminal background to a certain extent, and we do check backgrounds. But sometimes somebody who’s a recovered addict, somebody who’s experienced prison life, can be some of our best advocates because they’ve been there. Recovered people can be our best advocates and we invite them to come apply. We do check records, make sure that there is no child abuse history. It is pretty exciting, say, a former meth addict (can) do incredible work for kids. It’s actually pretty wonderful to watch. People used to think you couldn’t kick meth, but you can. And you can have a great life after meth.”
In the past methamphetamine was one of the biggest dangers for society and children. This is no longer the case, Cloutier said, though it is still a prominent danger. “Our biggest drug problem with kids right now is fentanyl. It’s in the schools, kids are vaping and vaping is so dangerous. And then they are vaping stuff they don’t really know what it is because someone gave it to them. There were several kids that almost died last year from fentanyl that they accidentally ingested. It’s very scary. We work a lot on vaping issues. It is probably the biggest problem high schools and middle schools are facing right now. There is not a kid in Roswell that is not at risk. It doesn’t matter how good your family is, where you came from, or how good of a kid you are. It just takes that one bad choice to change everything. And we see that happening.
New plans for CASA kids' education
Asked about plans of the organization, Cloutier was excited to announce that the mobile coffee truck, Stellar Satellite, a project in partnership with Stellar Coffee Company through a grant from the Children, Youth and Families Department, is expanding, starting May 5. Under the guidance of CASA team member Megan Cederberg, the program is expanding into the coffee shop itself. “An agreement with Stellar is when their staff closes at 3 p.m. our kids are going to take over and learn to run a store. Isn’t that huge,” Cloutier said.
Trauma intervention project in the making
Cloutier said that they are also planning a new service project where Chaves County CASA will take the lead. “We are working in cooperation with law enforcement and (a) local multi-disciplinary collaborative team to open a trauma intervention project (TIP),” she said. “What we want to do, and we got some starting money in the legislature for this, is to develop a place, a program where we serve/give super cutting-edge trauma interventions, not only to the victims but to the entire team surrounding that victim. So, if you have a traumatized policeman who just dug through a meth home and just found a dead baby, we can help them with their trauma.”
Cloutier said that anyone facing trauma, such as social workers, foster parents, forensic interviewers, and even teachers who are dealing with abused foster children in their classroom, run into the danger of burning out. She said that there is a lot of money and time invested in the education of those social service employees, but a traumatic episode that is not addressed and is permitted to fester may trigger an abrupt end of the career and may even cause emotional damage.
Asked when the project will kick off, Cloutier said July 1. “As soon as the funding is in. Right now we are planning, finding therapists, space, all the things. But I really think we are getting support for this. Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández is very supportive, she wants to give us the funding for this. Representative Nibert helped to get us that money and Cliff Pirtle too.
It is in development, so we are thinking and dreaming. We want to be super out of the box — like adventure therapy could be really good for law enforcement, taking them out kayaking or paddle boarding or bike riding. There are things that are simple. We teach meditation techniques to the team now,” Cloutier said.
TIP may very well be the first program of this kind nationwide, if not internationally. There are some regional non-profit organizations throughout the U.S. offering therapy for individual law enforcement officers and first responders, but otherwise, support for those who encounter trauma in their work environment is nonexistent.
“We can do something to have people be more resilient against the burnout,” Cloutier said. “It is internally our forensic interviewers, victim advocates, case managers, all working in CASA. But our bigger team, which is all the branches of law enforcement, including FBI and Homeland Security, all of it, CYFD (Children, Youth and Families Department), DA’s (District Attorney’s) Office … are coming together as a true team for that child.”
For more information, visit casakids.org or text MakeTime2023 to 575-243-725.