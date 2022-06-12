Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter performs in Roswell
Marty Stuart is one of the last of the pure country musicians, having played in Johnny Cash's band for many years. The multiple-time Grammy Award-winner, platinum recording artist and 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee will perform at The Liberty on June 17.
The awards mentioned are just some of the many Stuart has won, having performed for five decades. He has shared the stage with the likes of Emmylou Harris, James Taylor, Dolly Parton and Vince Gill.
This is not his first concert in Roswell, Stuart said in a phone interview. “The first time I came to Roswell was years ago (July 5, 2003 at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds at the first UFO Music Fest) with Merle Haggard, the great country legend. His agent called me one day and asked me, ‘Would you like to go to Roswell and be part of the first Merle Haggard Alien Rock concert?’ I would pay to do that. I expected it to be like Woodstock and it was the most mom and pop homespun little event and I loved it. That was the first time. Then my band played there three or four years ago. I love Roswell. You guys have such a fun story to tell. It’s always fun to come to Roswell,” he said.
Stuart started his career as a child, he said. “I started so young. I was born to be this. I was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi, and I loved every denomination of music and started my first band when I was 9 years old, and I was on the road when I was 12. I was seriously on the road when I was 13. I joined a man named Lester Flatt at the Grand ole Opry. He was one of the national architects of old country music.”
Like other musicians, Stuart’s touring came to an abrupt halt when COVID-19 forced a lockdown on all venues. Unlike other musicians, however, Stuart enjoyed the time he suddenly had on his hands. “I have not slowed down since 1972,” he said. “It was nice to spend time at my home. It was nice to have time with my wife. It was nice to plant flowers and watch four seasons come around. I didn’t like the reason why I had the time off, but I liked the time off.
“Then one day I woke up and said, ‘I rested, time to do something.’ Me and the band made three records, ready to go starting this fall,” he said.
The summer of 2021 brought him back on the road. “This was when everybody began coming out a little bit and had masks on. As you know, people were tiptoeing back to life. I think playing concerts and even recording with the masks was just uncomfortable but necessary. When I finally got back to work, and I remember walking out on stage and looking up and seeing the seats. I will never be taking it for granted again. It’s an honor to play music; it’s an honor to lift people’s spirits; it’s an honor to get to do this. It’s a gift. I made a vow never to take it for granted again and I will do my very best to live after that for the rest of my life,” Stuart said.
Stuart’s newest album “Way out West” is a love letter to his chosen home in California. He said that his audience in Roswell will hear some of the songs from it as well as some that have not yet been released and some of his all-time favorites.
About the making of the album, Stuart said that he relied on his band, his “secret weapon.” The Fabulous Superlatives band members are guitarist Kenny Vaughan, drummer Harry Stinson and new member, bassist Chris Scruggs. “The Superlatives are missionaries, they’re fighting partners. They’re my Buckaroos, my Tennessee Three, my Strangers. They’re my legacy band and have been since Day One,” Stuart said.
The album begins with Native American chants called “Desert Prayer.” Asked about adding this homage to the Oglala Lakota Nation, Stuart said, “I have a lot of friends, I call them family up in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. I’ve been adopted into the tribe. My wife Connie and I were married on the Lakota reservation on Pine Ridge. The first time I went up there was in the 1980s when I was in Johnnie Cash’s band. I fell in love with those people. He had a heart for those people. I fell in love with the Lakota people that night and never stopped going back.”
Stuart said that he recognizes small positive changes with Native Americans being part of the government. “I think it’s a little bitty light. It grows in increments. I remember the last time I was in Pine Ridge, what was once a desolate part town, I saw it had a sidewalk and street lights. Something’s changing. In my hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi, it’s the home of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw. For two terms we had a lady Choctaw as chief, I went, boy, that I saw that in my life, it’s wonderful and she’s a good chief.
"In the meantime, there is nobody that is more noble, that is more dignified (after) all the things that have been promised and never came around. They are wonderful people. To me the more public servants we have that come from the inside of Native Americans the better off we’ll be. Most of the people are spiritual people and I think the prayers of the Native American people is what keeps the Earth from spinning off out of space,” Stuart said.
Mentioning “spinning off,” Stuart’s lead song on the album with the same name, “Way out West,” has a unique, transcending tune to it that reminds one of the ’70s country blues era. Asked where the inspiration to the song came from, Stuart said, “I wish I could tell. I was on my bus, playing the guitar and words started appearing. We were in Idaho, and I remember (thinking) that doesn’t make any sense, but I like it. I fell asleep and when I woke up I really liked it. We worked on the arrangements. I love that song, it’s really a cool piece.”
Stuart said that he is looking forward to the concert in Roswell. “I am just very happy to come back to New Mexico. I love that land. It has such a great spirit, a great magic about it. I am looking forward to this show and see what happens. It’s been a 50-year ride and I enjoyed just every bit of it,” he said.
The Liberty Club is located at 312 N. Virginia Ave. The concert begins June 17 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com.