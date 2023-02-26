Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company brings beloved story to stage
Way Way Off Broadway Theatre Company (WWOB) opens this season with one of the most iconic stories about a sweet little girl that — despite her obnoxious parents and brother — is exceptionally smart and witty. “Matilda — The Musical” is based on the book by Roald Dahl and according to WWOB Director Summer Souza, it is much closer to the book than the 1996 film version with Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman and Mara Wilson.
Growing up, Matilda (double cast with Finnley Van Orman and Braelynn Washichek) finds her only solace in books that she gets daily from the librarian Mrs. Phelps (Michele Massey).
Matilda is full of joy when she finds out she will go to school, but soon faces Miss Trunchbull (John Bitner), a kid-hating terror of a headmistress. She only finds love and understanding with her teacher Miss Honey. When the bullying by Trunchbull goes too far, Matilda discovers she has a remarkable power; and fighting back, she also turns out to be “the world’s greatest practical joker.”
The musical was scheduled to open the season in 2020, but the pandemic hit New Mexico. “This time, we’re pushing through,” Souza said. “We are really excited to bring this show live on stage and share it with everybody. When I first saw the musical, I saw the touring production in Albuquerque, I just fell in love with it. I had to do this show. So when it became available we just jumped on it. I look at this show and it makes me sad that we didn’t do it in 2020, the cast worked so hard and my heart is still with them. I always think it wasn’t the right time. Then you look at half of these kids (who are performing now), they wouldn’t have been old enough for this show back in 2020 or were not around at the time, so they get the opportunity. I feel like there was a reason it happened as it did.”
Summer said that this performance has two major challenges: the special effects being one and the amount of children performing. Souza said that 14 kids and eight teenagers were cast, ranging from age 6 all the way to teenagers.
Summer said about the kids, “They amaze me, honestly. Two of them were my Gretls in ‘The Sound of Music’ last year when they were 5. One of them, she was one of my Mollys when she was 5 to be 6. It’s just incredible to watch them hold their own on stage with all the other kids and grow.”
As always, the musical is the full Broadway production. Asked how it differs from the film, Summer said, “It tells more stories from the book. There are new characters introduced, and there are some characters from the movie you won’t see in the show. But the story is still the same of Matilda, who is that little girl, she has magic powers where she can move things with her mind, but she doesn’t realize it until halfway through to where she realizes and decides to finally stand up to the bully, Miss Trunchbull and use those magic powers.”
Souza said that there are two songs that have a special meaning. “The first one is called ‘Naughty’ and it’s about (that) sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty and do some things you probably should not do. But (at) the end of it, her final solo songs, which is one of my favorite songs, it’s called ‘Quiet.’ It’s very much about when the noise around her is just too much because of people (that) are shouting and people are mean, and she finally just had enough. She loves to go to read because that’s her quiet time, that’s her time to just to escape reality. It’s all about her loving books and reading, and how they are taking her to different places and all of that, which is really cool,” she said.
Fairly new to stage is Emily Taylor. She is cast as Matilda’s mom, Mrs. Wormwood, who had never wanted her. There is a hilarious scene with her at the beginning of the musical when she finds out that she’s pregnant, in labor and trying to get out of it.
Taylor joked about her role. “It’s a stretch for me. I am very lovable, kind and warm. It’s really weird that she’s like not. I am a stay-at-home mom, I have three daughters. This is my break time,” she said and laughed.
This will be Taylor’s second show with WWOB. “I am really good friends with Summer and Devon (Bullocks), the musical director. I just kind of filled in ‘Annie,’ and I had just so much fun, I came back to do a whole show. So here I am.”
Asked about what she likes the most Taylor said, “She is a very loud character, so it’s just a lot of fun being able to be on stage and be crazy — the crazier, the better. They haven’t told me to tone it down yet, so there’s still time.”
Taylor said that the story itself is something she appreciates. “Everybody has been working so hard, and it really is such a great story of triumph and revenge and good winning out in the end. It’s a lot of fun,” she said.
Juan Macias has been performing with WWOB for five years. “I first auditioned in 2018, at the end of it and then fell in love instantly. I knew all the lines and everything for ‘Joseph and the Amazing (Technicolor) Dreamcoat.’ That one, I learned within a few weeks because I was so excited. It was a lot of fun. This has to be my seventh show, because we count the ‘Matilda’ from three years ago (he had been cast as Mr. Wormwood). I’ll do it just as much justice, and it is an amazing show.” he said.
Asked about his role, Macias said he was cast again as the awful father of Matilda. “I am playing the husband to Mrs. Wormwood, and just like her character being very loud, mine is very obnoxious and stubborn. I would say, a ‘know it all,’ but really doesn’t know much. You’ll see, definitely a very fun character. I would say out of character for myself when it comes to the roles that I have been playing so far, but out of my personal life, the complete opposite to what I am in real life,” Macias said.
Asked what he does in his private life, Macias said, “I actually work here at the college (Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell). I’ll be working with Gear Up now. I was the recruiter, but I’ll be working with Gear Up. It’s a little different, a change in role. I go home, come back to the theater, hang with my theater family.”
“Matilda — The Musical” will be at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center, 52 University Blvd., from March 3-5 and 10-12, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.