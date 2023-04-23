Alamogordo
April 22
Book talk and signing with author Steven G. Hightower
The Alamogordo Public Library, 920 Oregon Ave., invites the public to a book talk and signing with author Steven G. Hightower from noon to 2 p.m. Hightower is a New Mexico author who is a lover of the history and geography of Native American people. His book series about the heroine Topusana (Prairie Flower) begins with her awakening in a hidden cavern in the Texas Hill Country after having survived an attack on her home camp. The story includes romance, mystery, suspense, tragedy and will to survive — the universal human struggle. The series "A New Beginning" fourth book was published in February, titled "Kicking Fox." For more information, visit alamogordolibrary.com or call 575-439-4140.
Hobbs
April 23
Gus Macker Tournament
The 2023 Gus Macker 3 on 3 Tournament takes place at 300 E. Broadway St. Sunday is the last day with games starting at 8 a.m. There will be a food court, dunk contest and three point contest. For more information, visit macker.com or call 575-397-9291.
Alamogordo
April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Carlsbad
April 28-30 and May 5-7
"Murder's in the Heir"
The Carlsbad Community Theatre, 4713 National Parks Hwy., invites the public to its performances of the entertaining "Clue"-like "Murder's in the Heir," written by Billy St. John and directed by Lawanda Scholl. Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity and motive to commit the unseen murder. It's up to the audience to decide who actually did it. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carlsbadnmtheatre.com.
Alamogordo
April 29
Free Earth Day at the Zoo
Celebrate Earth Day at the Alameda Park Zoo, 1021 N White Sands Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry is free and there will be entertainment as well as vendors. The Otero Master Gardeners will have a plant sale and the gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions. For more information, call 575-439-4290.
Artesia
April 29
Jacob De Hoyos' piano recital
The Artesia Arts Council presents Jacob de Hoyos' piano recital at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main st., at 2 p.m. Described as “charming, cultured and highly musical” by the Tennessee Music Teachers Association Piano Competition Jury, classical pianist De Hoyos is native to Artesia and currently residing in New York City. De Hoyos serves as piano department chair and faculty member of Concordia Conservatory as well as adjunct professor at Mount Saint Vincent College. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Carlsbad
April 29
Brews on the Pecos beef festival
The annual Brews on the Pecos beef festival takes place at Pecos River Conference Center, 711 Muscatel Ave., from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is for 21 and older. The event features a LED dance floor, a concert with Josh grider and Gunnar Latham, Zia axe throwing, mechanical bull riding, golf swing station, corn hole boards to name a few. Select vendors provide pizza, barbecue and other food. For tickets and more information, visit pearlofthepecos.org.
Las Cruces
April 29
Mira Las Cruces
Celebrate Mira Las Cruces downtown Main Street and on the Plaza de Las Cruces, from 2 to 10 p.m. Free admission for the headliner frank Ray with musical performances by Rodeo Norteño and Proud Pete, New Mexico State University's official cover band. The events include live entertainment with Ballet Folklórico Diamantes del Valle and Mariachi Jalisciense, chalk art competition, live and community mural, interactive booths, farmers and crafts market, dancing lessons, food and drinks, including a beer and wine garden, Marvel car show and a kids area with a special guest. For more information, visit lascrucescvb.org and follow them on social media for a full schedule.
Tularosa
April 29 and 30
Tularosa Wine & Art Festival
The public is invited to the Tularosa Wine & Art Festival, 800 Third St., featuring wineries from New Mexico, arts and crafts vendors and live music by CW Ayon and Chris Baker on Saturday and tularosa Folklorico Dancers on Sunday. There will be a horse shoe tournament on Saturday at noon. The festival is hosted by Tularosa Rotary Club. For more information and tickets, visit tularosawinefestival.com.
Carlsbad
By May 1
Southeast New Mexico's Got Talent
The Artesia General Hospital Foundation presents: Southeast New Mexico's Got Talent. The foundation is looking for artists to donate an art piece for a silent auction and musicians to perform and compete for a chance to win up to $1,500. The event will take place June 17 at the Estelle H. Yates Auditorium, with more details to come. Artists may submit their information by May 1. Musicians may submit a two minute audition video, along with contact information by May 1 to foundation@artesiageneral.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.