Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge’s popular Dragonfly Festival celebrates insects whose ancestors predate dinosaurs
Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge and the Friends of Bitter Lake invite the public to its free family-friendly Dragonfly Festival, Sept. 8-10. It’s the 22nd year that the festival celebrates one of our strangest and most fascinating insects. With its iridescent colors, eyes so big they cover half their heads, and the ability to hover, or speed off in bursts of 22-34 mph, the dragonfly has fascinated people throughout the ages. In the Hopi and Pueblo tribes, the dragonfly was considered a medicine animal, associated with healing. Killing a dragonfly was considered highly taboo in the Pueblo tribes. The Diné (Navajo) tribes on the other hand see the fragile-looking insect as a symbol of water and include it in their sacred sand paintings. Today, the fascination with dragonflies hasn’t lessened, and the U.S. military is studying the amazing flight techniques the little predators have.
Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge is host to a diverse population of more than 100 species of dragonflies and damselflies, but also hundreds of species of birds and fish. During the Dragonfly Festival, visitors can make reservations for the ever-popular guided tours to learn more about them and their habitat and experience up-close encounters with the jewel-colored insects.
Next to the tours, the events kick off on Friday at 6:30 p.m. for a free presentation about dragonflies in the refuge’s visitor center. Afterward, visitors may join the Roswell Astronomy Club on the center’s deck to view the wildlife calling the lake its home — some throughout the year, others are migratory visitors.
On Saturday, visitors may join local bird experts on an early guided tour and discover some of the over 350 bird species that visit the refuge. Named "Wetlands of International Importance," Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge provides an outstanding bird-watching opportunity for both beginning and experienced bird watchers.
Another popular program is featuring bats and raptors during a live program at 11:00 a.m. (raptors) and 2:00 p.m. (bats).
Various discovery stations are planned with a focus on reptiles, invertebrates, fish, monarch butterflies and waterfowl. A hands-on van tour takes visitors to spots where wildlife biologists point out fascinating aspects of Bitter Lake’s habitat.
On the sidewalk towards the refuge’s visitor center, tents and booths are set up, where kids and adults can take part in fun arts and crafts projects, create dragonfly art and try their luck in the kid's fishing pool. Just a few feet from the road, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has set up their station where visitors can learn to shoot with bow and arrows. Another highlight is the release of tagged Monarch butterflies. To reserve a spot for the release, call the reserve.
Boy Scouts and other vendors will be on hand for food and items for sale.
On Sunday, the guided tours start at 9 a.m.
For more information and reservations, call the refuge visitor center at 575-244-6256 and visit friendsofbitterlakenwr.org for a detailed schedule.