Today, we continue the story about the mummified small people that became known as "Mummies of Los Duendes." The Phoenix Arizona Republican published a story on the find on May 1, 1922:
“Though a hundred or more mummified dwarfs have been found in the cliff dwellings along the Verde and Beaver creek, this is the first that has not had a full complement of fingers, toes and teeth. It is believed that he was a freak.
“The mummy discovered by Wilson and Mrs. Smith was wrapped in (a) coarse cotton cloth and had cotton which still contained seeds. It was determined long ago by scientists that the prehistoric races which inhabited this region grew cotton and wove cloth.
“The right foot had been broken off and it has not yet been located. A number of other human bones are in the same cave and the missing foot may be among them.
Those who have examined the mummy, which is now at Wilson’s farm, declare that the teeth are well formed and evidently those of an adult, thus disposing of the theory that the mummy may be the remains of an infant. The head is well formed and it is believed that the owner was not a person of defective mentality, regardless of his stature and shortage of digits.
“On each hand are three perfectly formed fingers, opposed to a thumb which is extraordinary in no way whatever.
“Years ago a government archaeologist found over 30 tiny mummies in a cliff dwelling near Montezuma’s castle. All of those had normally formed hands and feet but information as to the number of their teeth is lacking. In height, they ranged from 18 to 36 inches. These mummies are now in the Smithsonian institution (in) Washington. D.C. Some others were disinterred near the mouth of Oak creek but their bones were simply thrown upon the ground and are still to be found there.
For a long time, the theory that the aborigines of this section mummified their dead children was generally held, but many competent investigators finally reached the conclusion that at one time there was a race of dwarfs in the Verde country.
“Every cave in which the mummies have been found bears evidence of having been fired and many believe that the dwarfs were exterminated by the ancestors of the Indians that were here when the white man came.”
A different article specified that the finder of the mummies 20 years ago was John Love. While I could find no mentions of Love finding the mummies, I did find many mentions of him in Flagstaff from the time period at least. I did find earlier articles from about 20 years before that seem to be what the article was referring to. One, which amounted to only a small blurb, under Territorial News, in the Bisbee Cochise Review of Dec. 22, 1900, mentioned the finding of an Aztec mummy in the United Verde mine. Oddly, some tried to claim, or perhaps just jest, that it was the mummy of Emperor Montezuma himself!
The find from 20 years ago may have been one that occurred in 1896, which was published in the Flagstaff Coconino Weekly Sun of March 19, 1896, on the front page:
A PREHISTORIC MUMMY
Prospectors Make Some Interesting Discoveries
“Monday a party of prospectors on their way from Phoenix to Mangus, Colorado, stopped in town for a few hours. On their way here they spent a week at Montezuma Wells and at Montezuma’s Castle, on Beaver creek. At the later place, there are a large number of prehistoric cliff dwellings, which the party investigated. They found the former burying ground of the extinct race and unearthed twenty skeletons. They were fortunate enough to find one mummified body, the first one, it is believed, that has been found, and they propose to take the mummy to Denver, where they expect to sell it
“Dr. D.J. Branneu was given an opportunity to examine the mummy and describes it as being a fine specimen and well preserved. The mummy is that of an adult male and of a pigmy race. It measured three and one-half feet in length. Of the skeletons found by the party, none of them exceeded that height, which seems to have been the greatest stature obtained by the unknown race of people that once inhabited all this portion of Arizona.
“It is unfortunate that the mummy could not be purchased from the travelers, as it should be in the possession of someone of our historical societies, and should remain in territory instead of some Eastern museum.”
With this evidence in mind, and considering that the Southwest is rife with tales of duendes from both the Native Americans and Spanish settlers, perhaps there really was a race of mischievous little people hiding in the Southwest? And, as stated before, to this day there are many who claimed to have caught a glimpse of them.