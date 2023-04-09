Nearly every culture has a legend of the “little people,” from the ancient Leprechauns of Ireland to the newer gremlins that originated in the early 20th century. These little people, similar to but not to be confused with fairies, were always magical and sometimes mischievous. The explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark heard tales of devilish little people in South Dakota during their famous expedition in the early 1800s. Then, many years later, the body of one may have been found in the San Pedro Mountains of Wyoming in 1932.
The Southwest region of the U.S. has its little people, too. The Spanish call them duendes, and the legend of their origin actually likens them to fallen angels. The legend goes, when Lucifer fell from heaven and took a third of the angels with him, God shut heaven’s gates. The fallen angels who had already reached Earth below became demons, while the ones still falling in mid-air became the mischievous duendes. There are still New Mexicans and Arizonians to this day that attest that duendes are real; a few say they have even seen one.
Aurelio M. Espinosa notably wrote of these “dwarfs” in “The Journal of American Folklore,” Vol. 23, No. 90, Oct. - Dec. 1910:
“Dwarfs (duendes) are individuals of small stature, who frighten the lazy, the wicked, and in particular the filthy. The New Mexican idea about dwarfs is embraced in the above statement. The people express much uncertainty about the origin, whereabouts, and doings of dwarfs. A young lady from Santa Fe, however, seemed to have some definite ideas about their life. She pictured them as living together in a certain lonely place, where they inhabited underground houses, went out secretly to steal provisions and clothing, especially at night, and often even went to the cities to buy provisions. In the caves, they prospered and lived with their families. Most of the people, however, profess ignorance about dwarfs. They have only the general idea of their being evil spirits that terrorize the wicked, lazy, or filthy, as I have already stated. …”
The Mescalero Apache of New Mexico also knew of what could be considered duendes. An account by Eugene Chihuahua with one was reprinted in Sherry Robinson’s book “Apache Voices.” Chihuahua told the story to historian Eve Ball, who collected oral Native American stories.
“It was up on that high flat mountain where Juh lived that I first saw one of the little people. I thought at first that he was another child about two or three years old and that he might be lost from his mother but when I got close I saw that he was a grown man, not a child. I told nobody but Daklugie and he explained. There are little people living in the forest and they sometimes come around the outskirts of a rancheria (village) but never inside. They are not ghosts nor witches but just small people who never die. And they mean good to the Apaches.”
As it turns out, while Chihuahua may have been wrong about the little people never dying, evidence was found in Arizona proving that they may have existed in the Southwest, just like the San Pedro Mountains mummy. The Phoenix Arizona Republican published a story on the find on May 1, 1922:
“A prehistoric mummy, only 32 inches long, with 20 teeth instead of the usual 28, with three fingers on each hand and four toes on the left foot — the right foot is missing entirely — was recently discovered by Jack Wilson and Mrs. Dovey Smith in a cliff dwelling near Wilson’s place, which is six miles above the Windmill ranch on the east side of the Verde."
To be continued.