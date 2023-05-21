The history of Marfa is indelibly linked to that of the Southern Pacific Railroad, which arrived at Marfa in January 1882. In fact, the first serious attempt to discover the origin of the mysterious “Marfa Lights” — ghostly orbs that are witnessed regularly floating through the night skies —came about in the late 1800s. A railroad engineer named Walter T. Harris used surveyor’s methods to find the exact location of the strange lights, but he was not successful and concluded that the lights might be coming from deep within Mexico.
But we’re not here to talk about the strange lights today, instead let’s focus on a tragic train accident involving an enigmatic “Man in Black.” On July 8, 1921, a train of the Southern Pacific Railroad, Engine No. 745, was on its way from Sanderson, Texas, to Valentine. At around 5 a.m., it was going through Paisano Pass, 12 miles east of Marfa, when it suddenly came to a stop, and the engine room exploded. The explosion propelled the engine car 200 yards from the main track, while the hefty boiler landed about 30 feet away. The force of the explosion even caused the tracks to bend under the stress. The body of the conductor, William Francis Bohlman, was found badly burned about 60 feet away from the train — obviously, he didn’t survive. Oddly enough, the other man in the engine car with Bohman was found alive four miles away. No, he didn’t get blown there from the explosion. Charles F. Robinson, a firefighter on board the train, was found unconscious and with very few injuries. How did he get there? He couldn’t say.
While accidents like that did happen with train boilers back then, this one was odd because this was a brand-new engine, recently finished at the Algiers Shops owned by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Another suspicious detail was that, in addition to being burned, the deceased Bohman also had a clean hole in his forehead. Did a tiny projectile from the explosion do this, or was it possible that he had been shot?
According to newspaper reports of the time, the wound was eventually identified as that of a bullet hole. And as to Robinson, though sometimes inaccurately reported as being in the train car with Bohman, which would make his survival miraculous, the fireman was only supposed to be in the engine room with him. As Robinson explained it to the press, the last thing he remembered was rolling a cigarette when they were stopped near the Toronto flag station. Considering he had a gash on the back of his head, it seemed likely someone knocked him out and then tossed him from the train, possibly while it was moving.
That a saboteur was at work was backed by the train’s brakeman, Earl Stirman, who reported to the Bisbee Daily Review of July 9, 1921, that he had seen “a tall, slender man in black run from the train and make off across the mountain a moment before the explosion occurred … .” The article reports that Texas Rangers were searching for the mystery man in black and continues, “Robinson told the coroner both he and the engineer had noticed a man riding a few cars back from the engine. Thinking he was a tramp stealing a ride they paid little attention to the man … .”
Though officials puzzled over the motive of the crime, they at least suspected that it was done by someone familiar with the workings of a boiler room and a locomotive engine. “… the injectors, which supply water to the boiler, had been cut off,” the papers explained.
The story gets stranger still: Robinson committed suicide, shooting himself in the head, shortly before a hearing was held on the incident 10 days after it had occurred. While this may point to his being a part of a conspiracy, others say that Robinson had suffered severe head trauma due to the incident. As it was, he had swelling of the brain, which some speculate affected his mental state and led to his taking his own life. However, it’s also possible that a conspirator involved in the incident only made it look like a suicide.