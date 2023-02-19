Project of four years culminates to an album release concert by local band GdP at The Liberty
The band GdP (Gross domestic People) is well-known in the area. Pre-pandemic, the high-energy alternative rock band performed during fundraising concerts, festivals and events. With the shutdown of concert and music venues, the stages around New Mexico became quiet, but this didn’t stop the creativity of artists such as the members of GdP. Already a couple of years in the making, their focus was now on the upcoming album, which carries the same name as the band. The result will be an album release party on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave.
According to the band, Feb. 25 is also the release date for the album’s physical copies. It is GdP's second album, the first LP featuring 13 songs, a full album booklet with imagery and lyrics. One of the songs, “Burning” is a prime example of the alternative rock band's aversion of being put in a box of a specific genre. “Burning” reminds one of a powerful rock ballad of the ’90s with a unique twist, but is only one style represented on the album. Band member Jeff Cabana said that most of the band members agree with the label alternative. “Because we can be hard rock, softer rock, punk rock, we can be heavy metal, stuff like that, so I think alternative is something that encompasses everything,” he said.
Next to Cabana, the members of the band include Carlos Brady, Brady Chambers, Jocelyn Smith and Will Weber.
Asked about their years of work on the new album, Weber said, “Through those years, we moved rehearsal spots amongst various band members' houses. This material (the new album) was written in those places. We even had a stint in my sister-in-law's garage as a rehearsal space which produced songs such as ‘Critical’ and ‘No Body.’”
Cabana said that their inspiration for the material came from living and their surroundings. “There are songs about lost loved ones, songs about the pandemic itself. You know, just the different things we've experienced and grew with as a band and had to deal with, and (we) just continued to write about the things in our lives that affected us the most,” he said.
The album is self-titled (Gross domestic People) and segmented into five chapters. “We feel like it tells a story, you'd have to listen to it and see for yourself,” Cabana said.
The band's strength is in writing down the songs. “We never force anything,” Weber said. “If we start playing something and we feel like it's going somewhere, we just go with it as it flows. Some of our favorite and most complimented songs came about in as little as an afternoon.”
When asked about the challenges, Weber said, “Ants in my pants.” These ants were quite literally, he said. During a recording session for vocals of the song “Misfit,” he said that he had ants attacking him. “The vocal session was being recorded on my phone for social media content and it caught the whole thing on video, it's actually pretty funny,” he said.
There were also some serious challenges, Brady said. “Mental health, just trying to keep it all together. Because even though the writing came easy, there's so much in one's personal life that can overcome you.”
Cabana said that monetary issues were a challenge as well. “We had a lot of great music and we kept writing. It was like man, we really need to get in the studio and record this. But recording costs money. We prefer to go to a local studio and do it there rather than try and do it ourselves,” he said.
Weber — a family man — said that one of his biggest challenges was trying to find a balance between his work in the band, family time and his work schedule. “And that's throughout everything,” he said. “That’s throughout writing, recording, rehearsing, playing live shows and producing this entire thing as a package. And it continues to be a challenge, but at the end of the day, we have a great support system and a community that loves us as much as we love it right back.”
Fans of music have a special treat waiting for them at the album release party at The Liberty, Cabana said. “We'll be joined by our friends Revelation, whom are making their debut performance. As well as our dear friends Manhigh from Albuquerque. A group we met early in the life of Gross domestic People that we have always admired,” he said.
The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and for digital distribution on March 1. To connect with the band and for more information, visit the band’s social media platforms or email gdproswell@gmail.com. Tickets for the show are available at thelibertyinc.com.