Mini-grants available for veteran and military service art projects
New Mexico Arts (NMA), the state’s arts agency, announced a funding opportunity for arts organizations and veteran-focused organizations to create or expand opportunities for veterans and active-duty service members to engage with the arts. NMA is offering $2,000 mini-grants with a short application process that does not require matching funding in its first pilot program.
“The Arts and the Military Initiative is rooted in NMA’s mission to ensure the arts are central to the lives of New Mexicans,” NMA Executive Director Michelle Laflamme-Childs said. “We invite arts and culture organizations from across the state to look at how these mini-grants might support expanding their existing programming to include this important constituency. In addition, we encourage more traditional veteran-serving organizations to consider how the arts might be integrated into their programs.”
Proposed projects should serve military and veteran audiences, including active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, their families and caregivers, and others. Projects could fall into three categories:
- Learning-based arts projects, including classes and workshops, held both in-person and online.
- Audience-based arts projects, including performances, exhibitions and festivals, held in-person or online.
- Capacity-building projects, including professional development opportunities, consultant services, program research, development and evaluation expenses.
Eligible applicants should be Federal 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, units of government, schools, colleges, universities and Indian tribal government entities. Organizations receiving New Mexico Arts funding in other grant programs can also apply for this arts and Military grant opportunity. The deadline to apply for the grants is Jan. 13, 2023, at 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
New Mexico has 141,558 veterans residing in the state with military retirees in all 33 counties. 8.8% of the adults in the state are veterans, a higher percentage than neighboring states and the 12th largest veteran-to-adult population in the United States.
For more information and to access the application and guidelines for these arts and Military mini-grants, visit nmarts.org, contact Arts and the Military Program Coordinator Kevin Lenkner at 505-412-5791 or email kevin.lenkner@dca.nm.gov.