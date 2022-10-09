Car show to benefit Angie Ramirez Memorial Foundation
The public is invited to the first Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness Show by the car club Rollin Deuces. The show takes place at Cahoon Park, 1101 W. Fourth St., at 11 a.m. There will be music, games, raffles and vendors. All cars, bikes and clubs are welcome. All proceeds will benefit the Angie Ramirez Memorial Foundation (ARM).
A devastating diagnoses for any family to hear is when a loved one has cancer. This happened to the wife of Danny Herrera, Rose Herrera. In a phone interview Danny Herrera said that their fight against breast cancer started in April 2021, in the midst of the pandemic. “It was a very stressful time for both of us. She was very strong, not just (fighting) cancer, but going through the pandemic phase also. She was a real trooper,” he said. Today, she is doing well and Herrera said that he attributes this to the advancement of medicine, catching it early and receiving all the treatments she needed, which included radiation and chemo.
At this stage, Herrera felt that it was important to raise awareness about breast cancer. They received help through the Angie Ramirez Memorial Foundation and Herrera said that they wanted to give back. As it happens, Rose Herrera and Angie Ramirez worked together as teachers at Missouri Avenue Elementary School. Ramirez passed away two years after her diagnose with metastatic breast cancer in 2019. The Ramirez family founded the Angie Ramirez Memorial Foundation that same year to support not only others in the community, but specifically local teachers and Roswell Independent School District staff fighting cancer.
“Everywhere I go I speak to people, what we are doing through the foundation, through our fundraising efforts to help the foundation. Everybody has a story, they relate to me, about how they have an aunt or an uncle, a mother, a sister, a relative, everybody has a story, unfortunately. Through this foundation (ARM), hopefully, we can bring that to light, that people need to be aware of it and go to their yearly screening. Also, that they can battle cancer now. The medicine has improved so much in the last 10 years, and they can fight it and can beat it,” Herrera said.
The car show will be an all open event. There is no entry fee, no vendor fee or registration fee for those who want to show off their cars, low riders, hot rods, motorcycles or even bicycles.
“I am encouraging them to go to the Rollin Deuces Facebook page to register, but we are not going to do a fee for it. If you feel it in your heart to give a donation, please give a donation,” Herrera said.
Herrera said that he is hoping that the local car clubs will join. Asking about his club, Herrera said, “The reason we are called the Rollin Deuces is me and four of my nephews, we all have ’62 Chevy Impalas that should all be out there on the 15th also. We have a disco (a large pan, in Spanish discada or cowboy wok, with a gas burner for outdoor cooking) that is being built by a gentleman in Roswell that has a value of about $300 that we’re going to raffle off. The other thing that we are raffling off is a lowrider bike. That has a $600 value. I have another nephew who purchased four children’s bikes, we are going to sell raffle tickets (for) — take your chance to win a kid’s bike. A lot of auto supply stores here have donated washing equipment to me that we’re also going to raffle off on that day.
“The other thing we are going to do to, some of my relatives will be making “breast” cakes. Cakes that look like breasts,” Herrera said and chuckled. “We’ll be having a silent auction for those. We are doing anything we can to raise money and give to the foundation for other teachers suffering of cancer.”
Asked about the entertainment, Herrera said, “We are hoping to get a DJ, and just play some family music that everyone can enjoy and have a good time. Come out and look at the cars. We have very beautiful cars.”
Rollin Deuces has a private Facebook page, posts are public, so those who are interested in the event don’t have to send a friend request.
According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022 an estimate of 1.9 million new cancer cases are being expected in the U.S., of those nearly 300,000 will be new cases of invasive breast cancer. Not widely known, men can get breast cancer too. According to the American Cancer Society, for men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833.
For more information, visit cancer.org.