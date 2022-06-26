Paramount+’s “The Loud House” is produced by Nickelodeon Studios
New Mexico State Film Office Director Amber Dodson announced on June 8 that Nickelodeon Studios is set to begin principal photography in June on the new Paramount+ original live-action series “The Loud House” in Albuquerque. The 10-episode series is slated to premiere later this year exclusively on Paramount+. The production will employ approximately 125 New Mexico crew members, 20 New Mexico principal actors and approximately 400 New Mexico background talent.
“The Loud House” series, based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show, will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old boy with 10 sisters, as he navigates everyday life with such a large family. Known as the “Man with a Plan,” Lincoln enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride to tackle the obstacles and mayhem that they encounter during their daily adventures. “The Loud House” live-action series will see the real-life versions of the beloved Loud family from Nickelodeon’s “A Loud House Christmas,” which was the top kids’ entertainment telecast in 2021, with kids 6-11.
Cast members set to reprise their roles are Wolfgang Schaeffer as Lincoln Loud, Jahzir Bruno as Clyde McBride, Brian Stepanek as Lynn Loud Sr., Sophia Woodward as Luna Loud, Catherine Ashmore Bradley as Luan Loud, Aubin Bradley as Lucy Loud, Ella Allan as Lola Loud, Mia Allan as Lana Loud, and Lexi Janicek as Lisa Loud. New cast members set to join the series are Jolie Jenkins as Rita Loud, Eva Carlton as Leni Loud, and Annaka Fourneret as Lynn Loud.
“New Mexico is a film and television hub for productions of all scales and sizes. We are very pleased to have this live-action Nickelodeon series, based on a globally-recognized property, choose our beautiful state, and employ our top-notch New Mexican crew to bring this series to the screen,” Dodson said.
“As one of Nick’s most beloved animated franchises, 'The Loud House' has made its way into the hearts of millions of fans across the globe,” Shauna Phelan, co-head of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action, said. “When we brought the animated world of Royal Woods to life with 'A Loud House Christmas,' it instantly became a holiday favorite for both new and loyal fans alike, and I just know that they will love what our amazing creative team is preparing for this new live-action series.”
“I am super excited to bring this large and loud production to Albuquerque,” Jonathan Judge, director and executive producer of the series, said. “I’ve really enjoyed meeting local crew and collaborators and I’m looking forward to the journey of bringing this series to life.”
“The Loud House” series for Paramount+ is executive produced by Tim Hobert (“The Middle,” “Scrubs,” “Community”), Jonathan Judge (“A Loud House Christmas,” “Warped!,” “Life in Pieces”) and Michael Rubiner (“The Loud House”). Hobert also serves as show runner and the pilot is directed by Judge. Production of the series for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action.