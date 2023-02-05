Books to the renowned awards are being accepted
While the pandemic had traumatizing effects on almost every human in this world, one positive aspect is the influx of talents. Being forced to stay at home, many found their inspiration to write a fiction story, family memoirs, a biography or a non-fictional book. The electronic age made it so much easier for indie authors to get published, skipping the major publishing houses.
The next question, after publication, the author may have is how to make the book stand out? A way to get attention in the vast literature market is to have an award attached to the book. The New Mexico Book Co-op is known to have one of the best established awards in the area, the New Mexico/Arizona Book Awards.
The awards are open to authors and publishers anywhere, however, books must have a direct connection to Arizona or New Mexico, either as subject, author or publisher. Books with a publication date or copyright date as of Jan. 1, 2021 are eligible. The entries will be judged by booksellers, librarians, teachers and book marketing experts.
There are 52 categories and books can be entered in multiple categories for a fee. All entries must be received no later than April 28.
After the judging, the New Mexico Book Awards donate all the entries to family shelters, local libraries and literacy programs. Since 2007, more than 20,000 books have been donated to these programs across the region.
Finalists results will be announced the end of September 2023. Winners will be announced before mid-November 2023. Due to the pandemic, an award ceremony could not be held live for the last years. Plans for this year’s events are pending.
All entries must include an entry form. To download this form and more information, visit nmbookcoop.com, email lpdpress@q.com or call 505-269-8324.