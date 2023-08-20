Las Cruces’ museum is part of the annual Museum Community Appreciation Day
The public can experience the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage (NMFRH) Museum for free on Aug. 26 as part of the annual Museum Community Appreciation Day.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities for the day include the Parade of Breeds cattle program at noon and 2 p.m., and pony rides (small fee) from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There also will be demonstrations during the day, as well as food trucks and a children’s craft activity.
In conjunction with the Museum Community Appreciation Day, the Friends of the Museum will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the opening of the museum. Cake will be served from 1-2 p.m., and the group also will kick off the Friends Market, which includes a plant sale and Museum merchandise.
Guests can tour all of the museum’s exhibits, including: “The Dairy Spot: Discovery Center,” “Riding Herd with Billy the Kid: The Rise of the Cattle Industry in New Mexico,” “Home on the Range: From Ranches to Rockets,” “Antidotes: Seeing Beauty, Finding Connection,” “Beyond the Farm: Groundbreaking Agriculture,” and “Wheels & Gears.”
Visitors can also check out the Museum’s livestock, including six different breeds of cattle, horses, sheep and a donkey.
The interactive museum, which has welcomed visitors from all over the world, brings to life the 4,000-year-old history of farming and ranching in New Mexico. It is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national honor for museums.
The enormous main building contains more than 24,000 square feet of exhibit space, along with catering space for meetings and events, a mercantile and theater.
Groundbreaking commenced in 1995, however the idea of having a museum dedicated to the important industries and livelihoods of ranchers and farmers began in the early 1970s. Early supporters were former New Mexico State University President Gerald Thomas and Secretary/Director of the New Mexico Department of Agriculture William P. Stephens. It took more than two decades until — through the cooperation of various entities, including farmers, ranchers, New Mexico Senator Ben Altamirano and Gov. Bruce King, resulted in Senate Bill 250, a seven million dollar appropriation, and the lease of the property — the tours began in 1997 at the official opening that following spring.
The NMFRH Museum, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, is located at 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces. For more information, call 575-522-4100.