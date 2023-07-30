Old Lincoln Days celebrate the historic town's legacy

Lincoln
Aug. 4-6
Old Lincoln Days
The Friends of Historic Lincoln present, Old Lincoln Days and the "Last Escape Of Billy The Kid Pageant." The public is invited to stroll along the "most dangerous street in America" in the historic town of Lincoln. There will be crafts, entertainment and fun for the entire family. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Hobbs
July 30
'Dear Edwina Jr.'
The Community Players of Hobbs and The Youth Performing Arts Workshop present "Dear Edwina Jr.," with the last showing on Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information, visit hobbsevents.org.
Las Cruces
July 31
Deadline for free Agritourism Symposium
The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is hosting its first, free New Mexico Agritourism Symposium from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Mesilla Valley Maze in Las Cruces. The symposium will include roundtable discussions, networking opportunities, dinner and a presentation on the free “New Mexico – Taste the Tradition” and “New Mexico – Grown with Tradition” logo program, which aims to promote New Mexico products and identify them as grown or made in the state. Although there is no fee to attend the symposium, registration is required. The deadline to register is Monday, July 31. For more information, email tastethetradition@nmda.nmsu.edu or call 575-646-4929.
Lovington
Aug. 4-12
Lea County Fair and PRCA Rodeo
The 87th Annual Lea County Fair and PRCA Rodeo, 101 S. Commercial St., features arts and crafts showcases, a carnival, live music, Xtreme Bulls Event, PRCA Rodeo, livestock shows, vendors and lots of fair food. Free admission until 5 p.m. daily. Free first Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday all day. Children under 5 get in for free. This year's theme is "Country Pride, County Wide." The concert lineup will be soon released. For more information, visit leacountyfair.net.
Santa Fe
Aug. 5 and 6
Santa Fe Beer and Food Festival
The 5th Annual Santa Fe Beer and Food Festival takes place at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road, daily from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit golondrinas.org.
Alto/Ruidoso
Aug. 19
"Croce Plays Croce"
Americana and blues singer/pianist Adrian James "A.J." Croce performs "Croce plays Croce," a special night of music featuring a complete set of '70s folk/rock classics by his late father, singer-songwriter Jim Croce, one of the greatest American folk songwriters and artists ever: "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown," "Time In A Bottle," "Operator," "I’ve Got A Name," more. Joined by his own band, A.J. Croce sings his dad’s hits with radiance and soul. This will be an intoxicating night of Croce artistry, and sweet, cherished memories. The show takes place the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, at 8 p.m. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Portales
Aug. 22-27
Roosevelt County Fair
The Annual Roosevelt County Fair takes place at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds, 705 E. Lime St. Entertainment is provided on Thursday night by Colton Stephens; on Friday Night by The Pony Creek Trio and Austin Van; on Saturday night by Tyce Delk, Triston Marez and Josh Ward; and on Sunday night by Freddy Galindo and the Jinetes and Bravo de Ojinaga. On Wednesday, there will be roping and on Friday the Roosevelt County Fair 5D Barrel racing. For more information, visit rooseveltcountyfair.com.
Alamogordo
Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Abiquiu
Aug. 25-27
Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival
Blossoms & Bones brings music back to Georgia O’Keeffe’s Ghost Ranch, 280 Private Drive 1708. Two remarkable days of music in the heart of the landscape that inspired O’Keeffe’s most iconic works feature Spoon, Japanese Breakfast, Raye Zaragoza, Rising Appalachio and Toro Y Moi — to name a few of the bands. There will be glamping, camping, libations, food, hiking, poetry, yoga, swimming pool, horseback riding and after show dance parties. Tickets for two days and single day are available now. For more information, join the email list at lensic360.org or visit its Facebook event page.
Alamogordo
Sept. 9
Murder Mystery Gala and Casino Night
Join in an evening of murder mystery, dinner and casino night at The Tays Special Events Center, 2400 N. Scenic Drive, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Love Inc., 1106 Ohio Ave. or the Center of Commerce. For more information, call 575-439-4812.
Santa Fe
Sept. 16 and 17
Santa Fe Renaissance Faire
The 15th Annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire takes place at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids under 12 get in for free. There will be food, medieval music and dance, unique arts and crafts and a kids game area. For more information, visit golondrinas.org.
Gallup
Until Aug. 5
Honoring Families of Navajo Code Talkers
Organized by artist Shannon Gurley O'Donnell and supported by GallupARTS, 12 artists are honoring the sacrifices made by the families of WWII Navajo Code Talkers with an exhibit at Art123 Gallery, 123 Coal Ave. For more information, visit galluparts.org and find them on social media.
Gallup
Until Aug. 11
New Deal Art, Public Tours Series
GallupARTS is hosting New Deal Art, part of Public Tours Series. Time travel back to the future with gallupARTS’ six-part New Deal art public tour series this June through August. Discuss how artworks from the 1930s/'40s can reveal the past and enlighten the present on one-hour adventures in downtown Gallup. The New Deal art public tour program is a collaboration between scholars, community creatives and local civic institutions. For more information, visit galluparts.org.
Ruidoso
Until Oct. 21
Midtown Market
Discover fresh, local foods and handmade crafts at the Midtown Market, where artists, bakers, wineries converge on Saturdays to provide locally made products in Midtown at Country Club Lot, located at 100 Country Club Drive. For more information, visit discoverruidoso.com.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.