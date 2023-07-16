Dale Eck’s collection captures a moment in time when Roswell’s POW camp housed the men of the Nazi Afrika Korps
There are only a few people left of the Greatest Generation in Chaves County and even fewer who were witnesses to a time when Roswell became directly involved in World War II — next to the Roswell Army Airfield (Walker Air Force Base). On a wind-swept desert stretch, scorched by the sun, only 13 miles southeast of Roswell, the nation’s first German prisoner of war (POW) camp had its groundbreaking in the early weeks after the U.S. entered World War II.
The archives of the Roswell Daily Record preserve the reactions by the locals that were not favorable, to say the least. According to an article from 1945, “… Townspeople not only felt some uneasiness but there were some loud outcries when they first heard rumors that a POW camp would be located near Roswell (January 1942).”
There are many details published about the facility. However, little is known about the people who guarded the camp and barely anything about the POWs — if it weren’t for Dale Eck of Roswell, many of the stories would be forgotten.
Eck arrived in 1950 in Roswell with his family. He said that his father had been too old to serve in World War II, but worked as electrician on military installations. “After the war, those installations closed, and the Air Force became an independent branch of the service,” Eck said. “He was given the opportunity to transfer, to continue his work as (an) electrician at two bases: Wyoming or Walker Air Force Base here. My mother, dad decided they had enough of the heavy, strong winters.”
At the time, Roswell was booming and housing was scarce, Eck said. The reason was that soldiers were returning from war and the Air Force Base was expanding. The POW camp stood empty since 1946, and had been declared “excess property.” Most of the buildings had been sold off to Chaves County, to farmers, ranchers and even the school district. Eck and his family stayed in one of the smaller apartments, number five, he remembers. Later, the family moved into a former officer’s quarter, where Eck lived until 1957 when he graduated from high school and went to serve in the Marine Corps.
Living in Orchard Park amid the old barracks inspired him as a kid, he said. “I was 10, 11, 12, up through 17, searching for buttons and metals, fantasizing about what all had happened. That was the genesis of my real interest in what happened here,” he said. It was also something he bonded over with his father. “We’re both kind of scavengers. It was a great place, the tremendous amount of trees — all the trees that had been planted by the POWs along their streets and roads were in place,” Eck said.
Eck knew as a child that the POWs were working in the fields, being employed by the farmers. A tremendous amount of helpers were needed to keep ditches open, fields tilled and the cotton fields harvested. Eck said that he regrets that he didn’t talk to them. “There's a lot of stories and histories that had been lost by virtue of their passing,” he said. He did talk to other historians, such as the late Morgan Nelson. Nelson’s family employed POWs from Camp Roswell on their farm, while Nelson joined the United States Army Air Corps as a mechanical engineer serving in the Middle East and Europe. “He was a treasure trove of information,” Eck said. His collection grew with the development of the internet and he purchased any item he could find that was authenticated having a connection with Camp Roswell. Locals called the camp its original name, Orchard Park.
Asked what he found with his father while living at the former camp, Eck said that his father found an infantry badge. One of the badges in his collection has a ribbon on it in red, white and black. “That was authorized by Mussolini for the German and Italian troops of the Afrika Korps. After they surrendered, Hitler dictated that this medal would never be worn further by any of the Germans. They felt that the Italians had bailed on him, so to speak,” he said.
Another item in Eck’s collection a friend found in the former barracks of the camp. It is a hand-stitched cap. Eck said it was most likely made from a uniform, the cloth is in the desert uniform color, bleached from the sun and sweat of an unknown German POW. “When they were captured, they were able to maintain their uniform,” Eck said. “And they wore the uniform a lot while in camp. When they left the premises, they had a work uniform (out of denim with the letters P. W. on the jacket's back) that they were issued and had to wear. They couldn't wear the uniform off or out of the camp.”
Eck has the memorandum of January 1942 that the military was to build three camps. “They weren’t called prisoner of war camps, they were called internment camps. The Roswell camp here had three names, it started out as the Roswell Internment Camp. Then it became the Roswell Prisoner of War Camp, Roswell, New Mexico. And then later on, it became Roswell, POW Camp Dexter, New Mexico. This memorandum says that the three camps are to be built in the Southwest. One of the camps was Huntsville, Alabama, then Roswell, New Mexico. And I've never determined what the third camp was. But I honestly believe it was Lordsburg, New Mexico, judging from some of the work that I've done. The Roswell camp was built, and designated, complete and ready to accept prisoners first. It was probably the first camp that was built solely for the purpose of housing. At that time, they didn't know whether it was going to be POWs, or whether it was going to be what was designated enemy aliens by law — primarily the Japanese. It was only through the evolution that, by the time they got it built, they decided it was going to be a prisoner of war camp. The emotions were very, very high of it being an anti-Japanese camp," Eck said.
