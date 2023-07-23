Dale Ek’s collection captures a moment in time when Roswell’s POW camp housed the men of the Nazi Afrika Korps
In last week's article, Dale Ek revealed that Camp Roswell was first planned as an internment camp. "They (Chaves County population) were greatly relieved, although still apprehensive, once they learned it was going to be a German POW camp,” Ek said. At that time, the atrocities that the German Nazis had committed toward Europe’s and Germany’s Jewish population were not known.
According to Ek’s research, Roswell became a POW camp for German and Italian soldiers because Great Britain was packed to capacity. The first POW being accepted in Roswell was from the German navy, the "Kriegsmarine," then other branches arrived including the Afrika Korps soldiers. “I think we were very, very naive,” Ek said. “You have to put it in context that we didn't have mass communications. It was print media, it was radio, that was it. It was not instantaneous. It was something that you heard days or weeks after it happened. When we started taking prisoners, it's quite obvious that we didn't quite know what to do, (or) how we were going to segregate them. It was quite apparent that (they thought) one: all German soldiers were Nazis, all German soldiers were German. And so they just put them in. That's what happened here. They didn't really distinguish thinking about inner-service rivalry. So you had army, you had navy, you had air force, you had SS — the Navy, the U-boat versus the boats — they weren't getting along at all.”
It wasn’t known that the German military had pressed civilians into its military — citizens of other countries that they had invaded. Ek said that conflicts in the camp went on for an extended period of time. In his research, he found proof that the POWs weren’t afraid of the American guards but that they feared the fanatic Nazis in their ranks.
“You had to fear your own people. You had those who were the fanatics. You had those who were nationalists. You had those who were apolitical. You had those who were just happy to be out of it. They weren't lifers in the sense of military personnel, they had just been conscripted and did their job. And the fanatics really preyed upon the other soldiers,” Ek said. He said that these fanatics were in the minority, but bullied their way into power. They had “kangaroo courts” to punish those who became too “American.” A system they called “Holy Ghost,” Ek said. They would put pillowcases over their heads to not be identified and ganged up on their victim and beat them. When the American guards tried to investigate, nobody would talk because of fear of becoming the next victim. However, the guards figured out who was responsible and they were separated first and then sent to a separate camp for the hardcore Nazis in Oklahoma.
“They never were able to completely eliminate it,” Ek said. “But they started diluting their authority in the camps. Then they started finding out, well, guys, we’ve got Austrians, we’ve got Poles, we’ve got Hungarians, we’ve got Russians — we’ve got all of these, and they don't get along. They had a major incident at the Roswell camp between Poles and Germans. And so they started then moving these people around, to eliminate those particular types of issues.”
According to an article in the Daily Record, published on April 9, 1990, the camp covered an area of 120 acres. The last prisoners arriving at Camp Roswell were “post-Normandy prisoners, including old men and young boys from army units hastily organized near the end of the war.” The buildings were wooden barracks, solidly built. There were screened porches on the main buildings and on the 250-bed hospital, which was equipped with state-of-the-art operating and X-ray rooms for the care of patients. The hospital was staffed by four American doctors, seven nurses, two dentists and one optician. They were assisted by the POWs.
The camp was visited regularly by Swiss Legion inspectors and even the YMCA to guarantee that the Geneva Conventions were adhered to.
Ek said that the paperwork he collected shows that the prisoners were fed according to the stipulation of the Geneva Conventions. The food was the same that American soldiers ate in New Mexico. He said that didn’t work out well. Chiles were too spicy for the POWs and they complained about the bland white bread. Not finding a solution, the POWs started cooking their own food and baking their bread out of rye flour instead of wheat flour.
Ek has a multitude of paperwork, sketches and carvings that were made by individual POWs at the camp, and even certificates that the POWs either left behind, or he purchased online. He said that to keep their morale up, the POWs could attend classes taught by POWs who were college professors and teachers. Ek said the POWs could even subscribe to American universities to get college credit, remotely of course. The POWs organized theater and orchestra performances regularly. A recreation field was used for soccer games, tennis and other exercises. POWs tended their own garden and would get paid in coupons for their work at local farms, after the deduction for food and upkeep. These coupons could be exchanged at a store in the camp that carried anything from cigarettes to candy.
In an article in the Daily Record, published Aug. 18, 1974, a former prisoner of War, Theo Germann, wrote to Chaves County Clerk Bernice Dilley, sharing his memories. The letter made its rounds to the families of the farmers where Germann had worked as POW. The son of John Bibles, of Dexter, E.J. Bibles is quoted saying about the activities of the POWs, " … Bible says that some of the prisoners hand painted the windows in the First Presbyterian Church in Dexter, and the windows remained up until 1963. He adds that the windows they painted in the Sunday school quarters are still there. Germann writes, 'Greet your land, ‘The Land of Enchantment.’ Only from afar did I see the mountains, snow covered. At Christmas, Christmas trees were brought from there.
“Bible remembers that one Christmas the people gave the prisoners of war 'a big feed over at the church' in which they had spent so much time painting the windows. The Camp Roswell prisoners spent a lot of time rebuilding and remodeling the buildings around Dexter. This was when Bible used to go down and watch them work for his father.
"'I remember one time,' Bible says, “they had found these big vinegaroons which I was really scared of. They would pick these big insects up and play with them in their hands and couldn’t understand why I was afraid. But later I found a big toad and I could chase them up and down every hill around with it in my hand, they were so afraid of it.'
“He remembers that several of the German prisoners told him 'since they had to be captured, they were glad it was the Americans.' Bible said some of them said they would like to come back to the area to live. …”
There were many other projects the POWs worked on, including buildings, window frames, and laying the rocks supporting the sides of Spring River, which includes a decorative symbol still used in today's German military: The Iron Cross — a medal given for gallantry and bravery. The people using POW labor had to sign a contract with the U.S. government to furnish safe transportation and pay $1.50 per day per man. The prisoner received $1.30 per day in coupons, not cash. The 20 cents covered overhead, records, furnishing guards and food.
Many POWs stayed in touch with the families they befriended, long after the war ended. According to the Roswell Daily Record archives, they would even visit each other.
The POWs had also a newspaper at the camp, its last edition before the POWs were sent back to Europe is part of Ek’s collection.
A rather unusual find is a poem, written by a young man guarding the Roswell Camp. His son got in contact with historian Janice Dunnahoo and Ek. While he kept the original, he sent a copy of what Ek calls “The Roswell Camp Ballad” to them. "The copy of the poem 'Roswell Internment Camp' was emailed to us by Mr. Carl Coan in 2018," Ek said. "At the time Mr. Coan resided in Calabasas, California. In 1943-44 his father, Max A. Coan, was a private in the U.S. Army assigned to the 496th Military Police Escort Guard Company which was stationed at the Roswell Prisoner of War Camp. My research disclosed that Max A. Coan was born in Chicago, Illinois, and was 26 years old in 1943. He died in 2012.
“To put it in context: here is probably a kid out from California in the middle of the desert — and to think what that looked like — nothing out there but that camp. It was one of the requirements, it had to be in an area without a lot of trees,” Ek said before reciting the poem with a chuckle:
The Roswell Internment Camp
Upon the wind-swept plateau
Bathed by the wintery breeze,
Shorn by all vegetation,
No grass, no brush, no trees.
Forlorn like a lonesome coyote,
Deserted by God as well,
Stands the Roswell Internment Camp
Two jumps from the edge of hell.
Dust storms like the scourge of Satan
Hides the blueness of the sky.
The blistering heat of the summer
Makes things curl up and die.
Ringed in by forbidding mountains
That rocks and boulders swell,
I change my mind from the verse above,
We’re just one jump from hell.
It’s 14 miles to the nearest town
Where you assured to have a lousy time,
Where natives slink from adobe huts
And would cut your throat for a dime.
Take all those things together
And think them over well,
Wind and mud, drought and flood,
This place is really hell.
There were escape attempts despite being in the middle of the desert in a waterless hostile environment. Those who did escape were caught easily. However, there was one incident that ended in a tragedy, Ek said. A farmer encountered three escapees and when they wanted to steal his car, he shot and wounded two, one subsequently died.
“Putting it in perspective, probably between ’43 through ’44, the camp was at its capacity,” Ek said. “They had 4,816 POWs here. And at that time, in the census of Roswell, there were only 13,000 (in the 1940 census Roswell had a population of 8,458, in 1950 it was 13,387). If they would have broken out, they would have overrun the city. In addition, (they) also had about 1,100 military personnel. So you had almost 6,000 people at Orchard Park.”
In an article in the Daily Record, Sep. 16, 1965, staff writer Don Riggenbach wrote that the low-cost housing community Orchard Park was to be closed Oct. 31, 1965. In the early 1950s, the park housed as many as 160 families. At the time, 23 families were living in the park, surrounded by “many empty apartments, some of them scarred by broken windows and rotting walls.”
The article mentions that Orchard Park was first platted and dedicated as a county subdivision on Nov. 29, 1905, by a Miss Rebecca Hortenstein. "When a non-profit corporation, made up of area residents, turned the buildings into apartments to rent to non-commissioned officers stationed at Walker Air Force Base in 1950, they charged as little as $15 monthly rent. At the time of closure, the few renters remaining paid $30 per month."
All that remains today is rubble from the camp’s concrete foundations. The wilderness took the land back, but some of the wildflowers blooming after the rain hits may very well be descendants of the flowers that POWs planted in their gardens.