Roswell Artist-in-Residence Lauren Clay lecture, opening reception at the Roswell Museum
Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) Lauren Clay will have a lecture and opening reception for her exhibit “Phantom Stair” on Sept. 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Roswell Museum’s Samuel H. Marshall and Donald Winston Gallery.
The title “Phantom Stair” is a direct connection to the heart and soul of the artist’s dreams. “I’ve been interested in dream analysis for a while now,” she said. “My husband and I are both really interested in Jungian and dream analysis.”
Jungian analysis is a psychological term that was coined by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung in the early 20th century. Its purpose is to understand unconscious influences in one's life. Dream analysis was first developed by psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud and also used by Jung, where the idea is that dreams express the unfulfilled wishes of a person. It remains a therapeutic technique today, used in psychoanalysis.
Clay’s sculptures and installations in her exhibit reflect an aspect of dreams that are recurring in cultures throughout the world: A house, a home, doors, windows, paths and steps that lead to somewhere — where remains a mystery to the onlooker. The soft pillowy curves contrast with the harsh lines of alabaster-like architecture that remind one of ancient Asian or Mediterranean structures.
“That is what the show interest is about, specifically architecture as a symbol in dreams,” Clay said. “I have been more and more interested in my dreams and I feel like it is coming more and more into my work. I know it sounds like it could be a self-centered activity, but I don’t think it is. Because I think, it is unconsciousness giving you advice and also about people and a lot of it is how you interact with people and relationships. The symbol of the house — a symbol of the psyche — a lot of people have dreams being in a house, a house maybe you’ve lived in 20 years ago. What they see may have a different perspective.”
Asked about the title of her exhibit, Clay said that it was based on the uneasy feeling when climbing a set of stairs and reaching for the next step but it is not there. “Also, when you are drifting off to sleep, you feel like you tripped over something and jilt awake. That feeling,” she said.
Clay said that her art pieces have distinctive titles that connect to the meaning behind her work. “I often have so many references I am thinking about with the wordplay. It is hard sometimes to pick one. One of the sculptures in the show is titled Tiamat (a primordial Mesopotamian goddess of the salt sea, belonging to the myth of creation). I am really interested in mythology. It is like the dream symbol idea, these old symbols and mythologies who come around and take on new meaning,” she said.
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Clay was living in New York City when the pandemic hit. “We (Clay and her husband) lived in New York for 14 years and the pandemic was the last straw. We just needed a break, get out of the city. Nothing was open, no events. It was just going back and forth from my apartment to my studio. I got really sick of sitting in an apartment in New York,” Clay said.
Clay had heard about the RAiR program from fellow artists Rachel Hayes and Eric Sall who had been in the program. “I wanted to apply for a really long time, but the timing wasn’t ever right,” she said. “I had jobs and various other commitments. My husband and I, this past winter of 2020, we decided to apply,” she said. In March of 2021 the couple received the invitation to the yearlong residency, unique in its length compared to other residencies. Upon arriving in Roswell, Clay was impressed with the nature and open space, she said.
“It’s a very charming community because it’s so small. My first impression were very familial, family oriented, which is cool and I mean, even the drive into the compound is so magical. That winding road in the grassland — it’s untouched. I love that little driveway.
“We were just overwhelmed by the generosity of the program, it is like getting a grant. It’s kind of unheard of. My husband is also an artist and they gave him a studio too. It is generous. It is really a gift for both of us. I feel very lucky, fortunate,” Clay said.
About her background, Clay said that she comes from an artistic family that encouraged her creativity. “Everyone was making things and projects. Our house was crazy. My dad is a photographer, that was his profession. I grew up helping him shoot weddings and family portraits. I grew up in the studio basically. And my mother was a ceramicist,” she said.
After graduation in 2004 with a Bachelor in Fine Art in Painting at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, she attended the Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia and received her Master in Fine Art in Painting and Printmaking in 2007.
“I started exhibiting my work almost directly after getting out of school, but I don’t know, if everyone feels like this: I feel like I am still figuring it out. For a long time I also worked for an artist. I worked for Peter Halley. I worked for him for 11 years. It was very long time and I think (it was a) mutual beneficial relationship. I learned so much from him and we collaborated on other projects together. It was a really awesome experience, but the whole time I was working for him I was also exhibiting and having shows. And then in 2019, I left him to focus on my own work. I think from 2019 I felt the most creative, independent — fully on my own,” Clay said.
This confidence is reflected in her work, including her exhibit in the Roswell Museum. “I like making things that are bigger than me. I want to feel dwarfed by them. Also, the experience on encountering something bigger than yourself, it’s that dynamic I’m interested in,” she said.
Clay’s exhibit “Phantom Stair” will be at the Roswell Museum until Oct. 23.
“I am working a project for the fairs in Miami in December. We’re going back to New York after this. We still have our apartment and my studio there, we sublet our places. We still have our space to go back to. It’s been awesome to be here,” Clay said.
For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or rair.org. To follow the artist, visit laurenclay.com.