Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce adds new entertainment elements to festival
Soon the Chaves County Courthouse lawn will be filled with vendors, concession stands and decorated for a community fiesta revolving around brightly colored piñatas. Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce (RHCC) invites the public to its 35th Annual Piñata Festival from Sept. 16 to 18. A detailed schedule is found at the end of the article.
RHCC Executive Director Marcos Nava has a big fiesta planned. “We have a very exciting, fun, engaging festival this year,” he said. “It seems we get better and better every year; it starts with getting new people to help us putting this festival on. New ideas, new resources and we are just excited. We hear what people tell us: They want young talent, local talent, so we’ve stayed with local groups. … Every lamp post is going to have a piñata hung, every lamp post is going to be connected with colorful flags, that’s going to add so much flavor to it. We have done well in securing vendors to be there. We have 10 food trucks right now. As we get closer to the day, we’ll still be signing up. So general speaking, we have room for 12 food trucks and 20 inside vendors (on the courthouse lawn). We are going to have a nice crowd of people selling goods. Some have heard of us, I have some coming from San Antonio, a couple of people from El Paso. Just to come and set up and sell. They’ve heard that we have a nice event, I’m excited about that.”
RHCC President Alma Salas said about the festival, “More than anything, our culture is full of tradition, colors, the piñata is very symbolic for our youth. I think for most Hispanics, the piñata is the epitome of party, your birthday party — it’s the fun, the kids, the candy. So I think having a piñata festival in general brings to light what our Hispanic culture does and embraces, which is unity, fun and lots of sweets.”
Nava said that the popular taco and jalapeño eating contests will pay out for first place $100, second place $50 and $25 for third place.
“On Sunday, we are going to have the Church of San Juan Bautista, Father Lalo (Fr. Eduardo Espinosa) is going to be officiating a mass at 10 a.m. We’re asking the people to bring their own portable chairs, they will have live music also and it’s going to be a nice ceremony and I’m looking forward to that,” Nava said.
One of the new resources Nava talked about is Fiesta Mex. Fiesta Mex belongs to the wife and husband duo Liliana “Lilly” Mendoza and Jose Martinez, their speciality is creating unique individually created piñatas. Well-established for more than 10 years in California, the couple decided to bring their business to Roswell. “This is the second time that we are in Roswell,” Mendoza said. “The first time we stayed eight months. We came back to put up the business and it’s really running.”
Asked why she specialized in piñatas, Mendoza said, “I thought it was an interesting job. I like the colors and everything is different. All the piñatas we make, it’s always different. I like to make kids happy. I like to see them smile. We can make a mustang, a car, dinosaurs, whatever you want to make, we can make it.
“The first kid that bought a piñata here, it was a special kid,” she said. “The kid bought a unicorn.”
The couple’s next goal is to make their business grow and make Roswell known for the piñatas on a national and international level, Mendoza said.
Mendoza said that to make a special ordered piñata, it takes her a total of two hours. The colorful papier-mache characters contain candy and sweets.
During the festival, kids can line up several times a day to break the piñatas and as soon as the candy treasure rains down, all kids participating can grab as much candy as their little hands can carry. There will also be a free piñata workshop for all interested children.
“We are very excited to collaborate with Jose and Lilly,” Salas said. “They definitely are going to bring a lot of creativity and fun, more ideas to the festival.”
Nava said that the chamber has booked a variety of entertainment, such as the folklorico dance group Así Se Baila and live music acts, including Cavern City Bros, Grupo Dulzura and a newcomer on the local music scene: the band Escolta Privada. Alfredo Alcala is one of the members of the group. He is 16 years old and a student at Roswell High.
“I am a singer and I also play harmony for my group,” he said. “What really got me into playing music was an artist from a while back called Ariel Camacho, he was the one who made me pick up the guitar.”
Alcala said that when the pandemic hit, he started to learn to play guitar and — instead of playing computer games — his music has taken over completely.
Asked what style he plays, he said, “I perform sierreño music. It’s a group with a 12-string guitar called requinto. The harmony 6-string guitar and the bass, which can be an acoustic bass, it can be an electric bass or an upright bass, which is like an orchestra instrument. You can play that or you can play the tuba. I made it happen with an electric bass, 12-string guitar and harmony. I wished we had a tuba player, but it’s really hard to find a tuba player.”
Alcala said that he didn’t perform until he thought he was good enough. “I really wanted to take it slow and get somewhere good before starting to perform and get my name out there, and that’s the first thing I did. I started playing gigs one and a half years ago. That’s when I started losing my shyness and started singing. It’s always with the band. We have three (band members) in total. One is helping us out, he is in another group. His name is Joel. Angel is my bass player.”
Alcala said that the group is only now establishing themselves on social media. They have an Instagram page for the group and a snapchat page. They are also planning to have a Youtube channel and be on Spotify.
Also performing is the group Royal Rebels Cheer and Dance. They will be performing on Saturday after the piñata breaking at 1 p.m. Owner and head coach of the Royal Rebels is Fansy Burrola. “We used to be on Fourth and Main (streets) and we would be in that little corner and we would be dancing. Now we actually have a facility, it’s on 503 S. Main and we are able to get equipment for the kids and be able to have a space to dance and cheer and tumble. We do everything in that studio, it’s pretty exciting.”
Asked about the festival, she said, “We’ll be getting all of the kids ready. We also have a couple of performers that are coming in, it’s a local dance group called Space Invaders. And they also partner with us with some dance camps and dance competition. They are going to perform out there with us as well. We’re just going to be fun that day.”
Asked about her dance organization, she said, “The Royal Rebels have been established since 2018. I’m El Paso native, I moved here in 2015, and we started the group three years later. So it’s comprised from two years old to adulthood. We manage all ages and everything in between. We have our cheerleaders, there’s about 11 of them, and then our dancers come and go, they are free spirited. With the dancers we have maybe two or three.”
Burrola said that their program uses cheer and dance as a way to encourage the children to further their education. “They get to see the opportunities out in the world, because we do travel. We go to Phoenix, Texas, they get to go to various places. We use it as a stepping stone to go to college, go to a trading school, get some kind of further education besides high school. We really use it as a motivator, a tool,” she said.
For more information, visit the RHCC Facebook page or call 575-624-0889.
35th Annual Piñata Festival Schedule
Friday, Sept. 16
Noon to 5 p.m. DJ music
5 to 5:30 p.m. Piñata breaking
5:30 to 7 p.m. Escolta Privada performs
7 to 8:30 p.m. Grupo Dulzura performs
8:30 to 9:45 p.m. Cavern City Bros perform
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 to 11:45 a.m. DJ music
Noon to 1 p.m. Piñata breaking
1 to 2:30 p.m. Royal Rebels Cheer & Dance perform
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Piñata breaking
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. DJ Music
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Taco eating contest
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Así se Baila performs
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jalapeño eating contest
7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Escolta Privada performs
8:30 to 10 p.m. Moises Cabenzuela performs
Sunday, Sept. 18
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mass is held by Fr. Eduardo “Father Lalo” Espinosa, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church/Iglesia San Juan Bautista
11 a.m. to noon Piñata breaking
Noon to 1:30 p.m. Seguidores de Cristo perform
1:30 to 3 p.m. Grupo Dulzura performs
The schedule is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce.