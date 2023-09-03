The 36th Annual Piñata Festival offers new events and favorite traditions
Next week, Sep. 8-10, colorful piñatas will be swaying at the Chaves County Courthouse at the 36th Annual Piñata Festival, just to be pulled up and dropped down again, to the delight of Roswell’s children. Who will have the strongest arms wheeling the club to break the piñatas and release their yummy fillings of candy?
Anyone who has been to the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce’s (RHCC) Piñata Festival in the past knows that its director, Marcos Nava, adds something new every year. This year, anybody with a good voice may step onto the stage on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the first RHCC Karaoke Contest. “The money prize is $100 for the winner. We just posted it (on the chamber’s Facebook page), and the response has been tremendous. So we're looking forward to that event,” Nava said.
On Saturday, the popular Taco Eating Contest and Jalapeño Eating Contest will draw the crowds. “We're getting a little bit better,” Nava said. “We’re getting more sophisticated. We actually posted it online. And we're getting people to sign up ahead of time. Then, on the day of the event, we're going to have some kind of a competition for elimination — we will only have seven participants. And the only one that has the right to sit at the table — they don't have to go through the competition process — is last year's champion.”
Next to the entertainment, many vendors and organizations will fill the Chaves County Courthouse lawn with booths, while the food vendors are lined up on both streets next to the courthouse, East Fourth and Fifth streets.
On Sunday, Nava said, the traditional Catholic mass takes place in the morning before the entertainment continues.
One event was not planned, Nava said. It was a fun surprise. He was contacted by the United States Postal Service. They told Nava that Roswell and its Piñata Festival stood out with its long tradition and is ideal for the first-day-of-issue announcement of the newest Forever Stamp featuring four different versions of piñatas. “We're excited,” Nava said. “How can you say no to something like that? What an honor to have a national institution, the United States Postal Service, come to Roswell and have it happen here. The only thing I wished I would have had, if I could have had more of an input as to the image of the piñata.”
Asked what he meant, Nava chuckled and said that he would have liked to smuggle a tiny UFO somewhere on the stamp — only to be detected by those who have good eyesight. He admitted, that he added a tiny hidden UFO in each poster advertising RHCC events.
The artist who created the piñata motifs — two donkeys and two stars — is Victor Meléndez. Unfortunately, he will not be able to be in Roswell for the announcement and reveal. In a phone interview, he talked about how he got involved in the project and his thoughts.
Meléndez said that he was approached by the art director, who has been responsible for several U.S. Postal Service stamp motifs, working with artists around the country in digital art, illustrations or photography. For each project, the final decision is made by the U.S. Postal Service.
Asked why he chose the two stars and two donkeys, Meléndez said, “The reason why I picked those two shapes is because I grew up in Mexico. And when I was a kid, it was one of my family traditions. During the holidays, we have several parties we call Posadas. We get together and celebrate just being together with family and enjoying the party. We fill the piñata with candy, sometimes with money and snacks, with toys for the kids. Usually, the piñata is (a) seven-pointed star. According to family tradition, they used to tell me when I was a kid, it was that this was a representation of the seven sins and you were trying to eliminate bad vibes. Then it will become a celebration, destroying the bad things. Good things will come out, which was candy and all the fun stuff. I thought it would be a good representation of the tradition. And the other shape added, the donkey or burro. That's because I believe that that's the more familiar shape that most people in the U.S. think of (when they hear) piñata.”
Meléndez said that whoever would receive a letter with the piñata motif would easily recognize it.
Asked about his background, he said that, growing up in Mexico, his family influenced him and encouraged him to be creative. “I didn’t study painting or any art. Back in the day, I was actually studying engineering, but really, it wasn’t for me and I just left in the middle of my (studies at the) university. I was studying electrical engineering.”
Meléndez learned to speak English and got accepted at the Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, where he graduated with a graphic design degree. Today, he is a well-respected art director, graphic designer and illustrator, having found a home in Seattle. His clients are industry giants in the U.S. and Mexico, such as Starbucks, T-Mobile and Facebook, as well as Seattle theaters, breweries and festivals.
The dedication ceremony by the US Postal Service will be on Friday at 6 p.m. on the Chaves County Courthouse Lawn.
Before the ceremony, dancers of Roswell’s award-winning Así Se Baila Ballet Folklorico Studio perform a skid about the history of the piñata, the studio’s director, Mayela Sosa, said. “For that event, they're going to wear costumes from the state of Jalisco (Mexico),” she said.
Throughout the fiesta days, several music groups will be performing, including Grupo Dulzura, Buen Estilo, Aces & Eights, Los Consentidos del Norte de Cuidad Juarez, Sycamore Flood and Impacto Norteño.
A legacy at the Piñata Festival — remembering Mariano “Don” Morones, Sr.
When Los Consentidos del Norte de Cuidad Juarez takes the stage, one beloved musician will be missing. Founder of the band, Mariano “Don” Morones, Sr., died on July 21. He is leaving a musical legacy that reaches beyond his band, his family and Roswell. Navas said that when he heard about his passing, he reached out to the family to honor Don Morones and celebrate his life during the festival.
Elizabeth Sanchez is the oldest daughter of Don Morones. She remembers him fondly as a very charismatic man, always the center of attention. Sanchez said that he would teach his children about music. “Music was his life,” she said. “There were times we would tell him, ‘You know, we think music is your wife and the instruments are your kids.’ He was the kind of person that would pick up any instrument. And he didn't take any classes or take any lessons. He just picked it up and played everything by ear.”
Sanchez said that her father often performed and sang at funerals, though he would play uplifting tunes. “The band was always present. So he taught us — even in the sad times and in the good times — music was the way out or a way to cope with whatever was happening,” she said.
When Sanchez had her first solo, the first year playing violin, her father was proud of her, she said. “Thanks to him, I can say that I have that in me. And I can give that to my kids. As a matter of fact, all my kids are musically inclined,” Sanchez said.
Don Morones’ other daughter is Monica Morones. She said that she remembered her father’s devotion to his religion. “Every year for the last 13 years, he did play for the Virgin Mary in December. “I was his favorite,” Monica Morones said, and her sister agreed and chuckled. Monica Morones remembers her father talking to her about his childhood, how his parents would be working on their field, and he was riding his donkey back and forth singing. “His parents were like, wow, he can sing. And he would sing all the way home. And he would sing all the way to work. I don't know if he sang at work because, you know, he didn't really like to work out in the field. He would always brag about how his mom would rent him out as baby Jesus (for nativities). We always got a kick out of that because he would always tell us, ‘I was very, very good-looking as a little kid, you know, as a baby.’ We’d ask what happened?” she said and laughed.
The youngest daughter, Cynthia Jimenez said that she appreciated that her father took the time to teach her son accordion. “But he ended up picking up the saxophone and now plays with my brother in the group,” she said.
Representing the next generation, Alberto Jimenez, Jr. inherited the musical talent as well, though he also remembers his grandfather as being able to fix anything that was broken. “The biggest impact he had on my life was with the music,” he said. “He's one of the biggest reasons why I like music nowadays. He's obviously the biggest reason why I picked up the saxophone in the first place.” Alberto said that he misses most of his daily calls, reminding him to practice. He is planning to work in real estate, but music will be always part of his life, he said.
Don Morones’ oldest son and member of his father’s band, Mariano Morones, Jr., was not able to be part of the interview session with his siblings and nephew. He and the band, were opening for award-winning Little Joe Y La Familia in Ruidoso. In a later phone interview, he talked about his father, with whom he performed for 25 years. “He was the accordion player, I was a saxophone player,” he said. “He was my music teacher and my go-to man for any music, musical needs that I needed. He was very, very smart musically. He was very adamant (about) what style of music he likes (liked) to play. He was very active, up until he got sick. We do some a little bit more modern style that we played, but we always went back to what he wanted. And that was his upbringing. Very old school, I would say.”
Asked what his reaction was to hearing that his father’s life would be honored during the festival, Morones, Jr. said, “That makes me feel proud, proud and honored that he's getting this recognition. He did help a lot of musicians locally. A lot of musicians … here in Roswell knew him, knew of him.”
He said that, while many knew his father as a local musician, he had a wider reach and success when he was younger. “During his beginnings, he had close to 18 recordings. He did recordings for RCA Records in Mexico City, back in the in the early ’60s. He did tour all of the states in Mexico (at) his younger age. And they just loved the music, too. He was born a musician. He was born with that gift, and he gifted his talent to some of his family, like myself and a couple of my nieces and nephews. He left his legacy of music, and I'll be here to continue carrying that on,” Morones, Jr. said. He added that another performer carried that legacy, being now in a different local band. Saul Sarellano, he said, started playing drums at a very young age and learned a lot from his father.
When Morones, Jr. and the band perform at the Piñata Festival, his son thinks, his father will be there in spirit, “He's probably looking down and jumping for joy and is playing his accordion,” he said.
For more information, visit roswellhcc.org or its Facebook page, or call 575-624-0889.