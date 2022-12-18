International musician Imelda Gabs chooses White Sands for her newest video
An artist that can’t be put in a box or genre — this is singer and songwriter Imelda Gabs. The 24-year-old Belgian and Congolese artist grew up in Switzerland and has been on stage since age 14. With a dark and smooth voice, her vocal range reaches from mezzo soprano into the rare contralto, and her songs are an exquisite kind of alternative soul medley.
“Last October, film director Dariy Mambetov and myself landed in New Mexico to film a music video at White Sands. The single and the video have just been released,” she wrote in an email.
The stunning video is a science fiction frame to a song that is haunting in its message of loss. It starts with an introduction of epic proportions, closing in to the dark shade of a woman in a spacesuit laying in White Sands in front of a crashed space station. Struggling to get up, she then walks slowly through the unforgiving desert towards a planet high in the sky that explodes just when she gets closer.
There is a dark poetry in her song with the lyrics, “I’ve seen it all fall down. … There’s no weapon I can hold on to. … I’ve been running without purpose. I’ve been loosing myself. … Why am I so reckless? …”
Asked about the deeper meaning of the song, Gabs said, “My father passed away in 2013. He was also a musician and one thing he taught me was to never give up on my ambitions and work hard, take risks if they are worth it. So I've been challenging myself, sometimes with confidence, sometimes with doubt and fear. ‘Reckless’ is about those moments, where you've made the big jump without really knowing where and if you'll land safely. But to me, life is about taking risks, everyday! Only as you get older, you learn to take them more responsibly, and for me, those risks I took brought me where I am today. I hope that others will be able to relate to this song as much as it means to me.”
With Roswell hosting annually world-renowned jazz musicians during the Roswell Jazz Festival, fans of the genre might recognize Gabs father’s name. Originally from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, “Doc” Gabs lived in Lausanne, Switzerland and was considered a master of jazz as singer and virtuoso pianist. During his tour of the U.S. in 2005, Gabs performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City among other legendary venues.
Imelda Gabs’ home is in Lausanne, Switzerland. Asked how she chose New Mexico and White Sands National Park as background for her video, she said, “When I started discussing my single ‘Reckless’' visuals with Swiss film director Dariy Mambetov, we knew that we had to find a unique location that would fit both our visions and would be meaningful to the track. We then looked for places all over the world that would fit the sci-fi direction that we wanted to take for this new project. When we learned about White Sands, it felt like it was meant to be. The desert is absolutely stunning, and at the same time challenging and difficult to work with. But we've always loved a challenge and went for it. One month later we landed in New Mexico, just the two of us, and filmed the video together. Afterwards, we were lucky to collaborate with French VFX/3D artist Louis Richard, who managed to bring ideas to life and complete our vision.”
While European critics have described Gabs’ music as “pop” — it is instead its own genre: alternative soul. Asked how she developed her unique style, she said, “Finding my style was a long process, between choosing the artistic direction I wanted to take musically and visually as well. I've been playing the piano since I’m (I was) little, and that's where it all started for me. In my moments of doubt, the piano was always there to comfort me, and that's how I started composing and writing, expressing myself through music. I think as an artist, finding your voice and your style is also about finding yourself, learning who you are deep inside. I believe my style is a true reflection of who I am, and thus it will likely evolve over time, as I likely will.”
Asked about her approach to finding inspiration, Gabs said that her ideas may come from going out in public, traveling by bus or walking on the street. “I always have my phone where I can quickly write some lyrics or record a melody on the go,” she said. “But ultimately, my favorite place to create is my home studio. It's small, but it has everything I need to produce my songs. I actually did produce all my tracks there. Usually, I do all the production at my home studio, adding some extra professional studio sessions for the main vocals and acoustic instruments if needed for particular tracks. It's really amazing to be able to do it almost entirely from home.”
The single “Reckless” is going to be part of Gabs’ first album that is in the works to be released in 2023. “I cannot wait to open this new chapter,” she said.
Having her live debut at the Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels alongside her late father, another highlight of her career was in 2017 when Gabs joined the Montreux Jazz Academy. She performed one of her first written songs, “Heartbeat," with renowned bass player Marcus Miller, and got invited to play at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, opening for Lianne La Havas and The Roots.
In 2021, Gabs presented her full band setup at Les Docks in Lausanne and the Montreux Jazz Festival who invited her for the second time to join their lineup. She also opened for French singer Camélia Jordana during the festival Les Créatives in Geneva, Switzerland.
“Reckless” was released on Dec. 9 and is available on all streaming sites. Her music videos can be found on her Youtube channel. At press time, the video to “Reckless” had close to 12,000 views. For more information, visit imeldagabs.com.