Memorial honoring first responders and victims of the terrorist attack takes place at the Roswell Mall
On Sep. 10 at 11 a.m., the public and first responders are invited to a 9/11 memorial at the Roswell Mall. The event is organized by Minister Bob Power.
This year, on Sept. 11, marks the 21st anniversary of the attack, when 19 terrorists, who were affiliated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida, hijacked four planes and committed murder/suicide attacks on the U.S. According to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the terrorists flew planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Because of the brave passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, who wrestled for control of the plane after storming the cockpit and in so doing sacrificing their lives, the final hijacked plane went down in a field in Pennsylvania instead of flying into another building of importance — the White House had been allegedly the target. The plane had been only 20 minutes flying time away from Washington D.C. when it crashed.
During the attack, excluding the terrorists, 246 passengers and crew members died in the planes, 2,753 people died in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area and 125 at the Pentagon. Of those, 344 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers died at the World Trade Center. The numbers of the victims of 9/11 continue to grow more than two decades later, as first responders suffer various types of cancer due to the toxins and carcinogens that encased lower Manhattan. Many who responded were, besides the active-duty first responders, veterans and retired first responders. An exact timeline and more information is available at 911memorial.org.
Asked how he came to organize the event, Power said, “A couple of years ago, I was talking with a young couple, maybe 18, 19 years old, and it was around this time of year and I mentioned the anniversary of 9/11. That young fellow said, what’s that? He had no idea what it was. That’s when I decided next year, I am going to do a show. We did one last year. We did it at (the) Piñata Fest and the president of the Hispano Chamber let us do it. He said he’d be happy if we could get 50/60 people, we’ve got 250. It was a big crowd.
“This year, I don’t know what to expect because it being in the mall, but I know it’s going to be nice because the mall manager has given us — normally we perform in the middle of the mall — the old Foot Locker space. She has banners that are patriotic and she’s decorating for us. She’s going to put in chairs and benches, so there is seating. She’s going all out to accommodate us,” Power said.
According to an email, Mayor Tim Jennings confirmed that he is planning to attend the event. Roswell Police Chief Phil Smith’s office confirmed that he will be attending the event as well. Power said that Smith will be talking about the impact 9/11 had on first responders. “I’ve heard people say, well that was in New York, it’s not going to hurt us here in Roswell. But Roswell has quite a history, military history, and I think that we’re a potential target,” Power said.
According to Power, after the Roswell Honor Guard presents the colors, Miss New Mexico Volunteer Maliyah Juarez will perform a dance routine before local talents perform patriotic and gospel music. The musicians and singers are Mary Gonzales, Dolores Walker, the duo Dwain and Jill, Jack Ferguson and Julie Ferguson, Mark Parham, Howard Becker and Nellie Becker and Billy Joe Montoya. Asked how long the program will be, Power said about two hours.
When asked how 9/11 impacted him, Power said, “I’m very patriotic and our country and our veterans mean a lot to me. I support our country, our veterans, our first responders and for me, it was a terrible experience because so many first responders were killed. Veterans were killed and innocent people were killed. It means that the radical faction was able to penetrate our security and threaten our country and that shouldn’t happen. Because of that I feel a need to try to get the people that care less about anything, try to get them back to the patriotic side. …”
In Rick Kraft’s column, published in the Roswell Daily Record on Sept. 17, 2001, he wrote, “… September 11th has etched itself as a day to remember in our heart and minds. It will forever be an anniversary; remembered in sorrow and reverence … The story will be told to the generations who follow. It will be written in our history books. It will be taught to our children, our grandchildren, our great grandchildren and then to their children also. It will be told so the world will know. … As I ran through the streets of Roswell on Saturday morning, I was proud to see flags flying in front of home after home. My challenge to you today is take action and rise above. Don’t let the acts of others kill your spirit or reduce you to rubble. The acts have occurred. They are history, we cannot change the past. What is important now is how we respond, for this is the history that is yet to be written. Give of yourself. Give blood, food, money, time. Fly your flag proudly. But more importantly, pray hard. There is power in prayer. …”
For more information about the Roswell 9/11 memorial event, email Power at bob_ap@yahoo.com or call 575-910-4648.