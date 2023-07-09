Deluvina Maxwell recognized with monument sign
It has been 104 years since the last eye-witness of Billy the Kid’s death has been laid to rest in an unmarked grave in Albuquerque. Deluvina Maxwell was reportedly the first who entered the room after Sheriff Pat Garrett shot the Kid on July 14, 1881 at the Maxwell ranch. The ranch was located behind the Bosque Redondo Memorial on Billy The Kid Road in Fort Sumner.
Writer, film director and researcher Michael Giudicissi (known for the 2021 docu-drama “The Final Trial of Billy the Kid”) has been searching for Maxwell’s grave for months, unfortunately with no results. To remember her, he wrote in an email, Billy the Kid historians and enthusiasts got together to honor Maxwell.
On June 14, a monument sign was installed in the old Fort Sumner cemetery, after a brief ceremony at noon with Fort Sumner’s Mayor Louie Gallegos attending. “This memorial is meant to bring her importance to New Mexico history to light so that she will not be forgotten,” Giudicissi said.
Why was Maxwell so important? The 22-year-old Navajo woman was respected in the household where she worked as a servant. In the aftermath of the shooting, many variations of the deadly encounter were published. As witness, Maxwell contested any rumor that Billy the Kid hadn’t been shot. Also, Garrett and his fellow lawman John W. Poe attested that Billy the Kid had been armed with a revolver and a butcher knife. Maxwell adamantly denied that and said that he had only the knife on him. At the time, a woman, especially a Native American woman, had little to no value as a witness, and no legal charges were brought against Garrett since the killing was ruled a justifiable homicide.
In a Roswell Daily Record article on July 10, 1988, a debate is mentioned, dedicated to the Western author Louis L’Amour. It says that L’Amour interviewed in the 1920s at least seven people who knew Billy the Kid. Among those he interviewed, he wrote, was Deluvina Maxwell, “… an Indian woman working in the Maxwell household who befriended the Kid and prepared his body for burial.”
An article in the Roswell Daily Record, from Dec. 1, 1927, mentions not only Maxwell’s death, but details about what she witnessed:
Friend Billy The Kid Dies
(in) Albuquerque
Miss Deluvina Maxwell, one of the very few remaining personal friends of Billy The Kid, died this week in Albuquerque at the age of 80 years.
Miss Maxwell was present at the time Billy The Kid was killed in Ft. Sumner by Pat F. Garrett and was the first to enter the room where the Kid's body lay.
The following from the Albuquerque Journal goes into detail in connection with this case:
Funeral services for Miss Deluvina Maxwell, aged servant in the family of L.B. Maxwell, New Mexico pioneer, will be held at the San Felipe church in Old Town at 8 a.m., Tuesday. Miss Maxwell died here Sunday morning at the age of 80 after an illness of about two months.
Deluvina Maxwell, a Navajo Indian, was taken captive by the Utes in 1856 when she was about nine years old. L.B. Maxwell, then living at Cimarron, bought her from the Utes and gave her her freedom, but she remained in the family of Mr. Maxwell and his children until her death. She was the first person to see the body of Billy the Kid, famous outlaw, after the Kid had been
shot to death by Sheriff Pat Garrett at Fort Sumner in the ’80s.
Billy the Kid, who was a fugitive from justice, had been staying on a ranch near Fort Sumner, where he had many friends. He came in from the ranch to spend the night with a neighbor of Pete Maxwell, son of L.B. Maxwell and uncle of Mrs. C. U. Finley, 416 West Coal Avenue, Albuquerque. The Kid was hungry and went over to Pete Maxwell's house
with a butcher knife to get a steak, having been told that Mr. Maxwell had just killed a beef.
Entering Mr. Maxwell's dark bedroom to ask for the meat, the Kid encountered Pat Garrett, who was just asking Mr. Maxwell if he knew whether the Kid was in Fort Sumner. Garrett shot the Kid, and Garrett and Mr. Maxwell ran out of the room.
Deluvina Maxwell, who had known Billy the Kid when he was a visitor at the Maxwell house before he became a fugitive from justice, went into the room not knowing whether the Kid was dead. Deluvina found the Kid stone dead, and she mourned the death of the youth whom she characterized "as always good to those who treated him right." Tales to the effect that Billy the Kid was not killed at that time were refuted by Deluvina Maxwell whenever she heard them.