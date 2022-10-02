Singer and songwriter performs for one night only at local winery
Powerhouse singer and songwriter Robyn Cage is known for her strong and passionate style, creating musical dreamscapes based on her imagination.
Cage is returning to Roswell for a one night only free concert on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Pecos Flavors Winery + Bistro, 412 W. Second St.
“There’s something magical about New Mexico,” Cage said. “It’s not just the sunsets and the desert mountains, it’s that the people here are such gracious audience members, so attentive and appreciative, and lively in the best way. The shows I’ve played here have always been good for my soul and I’m so excited to be back again.”
The songs of Cage’s newest album “A Million Years of Stone,” take the listener from the desert to the sea in crystalline pulsating tones that show Cage’s perfect vocal control. The songs vary from the dark poetic melodies of “The River” to fantastical ballads as in “The Shape of Things to Come” and not one, but three versions of the song “Empires Rise” — each one unique and emotional versions of the first.
The forced shutdown due to the pandemic did not halt Cage’s creativity. She wrote in an email that she is one of the voice actors and part of the soundtrack of “Today is the Last Day,” written by her friend and fellow singer and songwriter Callie Sioux. It is a fantasy/adventure novel that is being produced as an audio epic.
Cage’s next album “Lovers & Monsters” will come out this October. One song, “Somebody Told Me” — a haunting love song of lost love and the longing to recapture it — was made available for this story. The sweet soft piano melody is accompanied by drums that sink in the background as soon as Cage begins to sing. Her voice climbing up, with regret and hope that dissolves diminuendo. A promising beginning, or end.
Also in the works is a rock musical, “Black Friday.” Cage is finishing songs for it in between her shows.
Cage’s home is Utah, where she was born. She went on to graduate from The Boston Conservatory and became an accomplished actress in New York City, where her performances earned praise from The New York Times and Variety. When Robyn’s interests turned to creating her own original music, she migrated back to her desert birthplace to record with Grammy-nominated producers Dan Burns (Michelle Branch) and Darryl McDaniels (Sarah McLachlan and Neko Case).
Cage’s debut album “Born in the Desert” was named one of the 35 Top Albums of 2015 by I’m Music Magazine and topped the list of 25 Best New Music Critiques of 2015 by Music Connection Magazine. Her sophomore album “Slow The Devil” was named Best Indie Album of 2018 by Scorpius Magazine.
Cage tours regionally with her own band, and nationally with The Airplane Family (alumni of Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship, Hot Tuna, and The Grateful Dead) singing the Grace Slick repertoire. Her cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” went viral on Facebook and has garnered nearly 2 million views.
Cage's music has been featured in Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool” starring Whoopi Goldberg and Tiffany Haddish, the official trailer for "FRIES! The Movie" with Malcom Gladwell, MTV’s "16 and Pregnant,” several web series and numerous commercials.
For more information, visit robyncage.com and pecosflavorswinery.com.