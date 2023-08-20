Southall concert at the Liberty Club includes performance by rock and soul band Wight Lighters
Are they rock, country, Red Dirt or Americana? The band Southall's style doesn’t let itself put in any box, which may explain their wide range of fans. These fans not only come from the band’s home state Oklahoma but from around the world, shooting the streaming counts of the songs through the ceiling with more than 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
This year was highly active for the young band. They have 71 concerts throughout the U.S. under their belt, including a tour through Europe performing at its best indie venues, such as the United Kingdom Academy in Manchester, England, Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, Bataclan in Paris, France, Rockefeller Music Hall in Oslo, Norway and Kulturzentrum Schlachthof in Wiesbaden, Germany, to name a few.
Asked how the fans in Europe were compared to the States, founding member Read Southall said in a phone interview that they had only great experiences with them. “I was a little bit worried about it, you know, the language barrier,” he said. "It ended up working out great. They were really, really attentive. And we had a really good reaction. We teamed up with another band by the name of Blackberry Smoke, we were support for them. Their fans were great. They just really supported us. I had a great time in Paris. They were electric over there. They had really good energy over there, enjoyed it. And it was a 10 out of 10 — I'd definitely go back.”
The band didn’t slow down during the pandemic, instead, they worked on their music. “It was really good to have that time home. And it really made you miss being on the road and the fans and just the whole live setting. “Getting back to normal has taken a lot longer than I would have assumed it would,” Southall said.
Listening to the recently released songs, one finds that there seems to be a deeper meaning in the lyrics. One example is “Burrowed Time,” which is a rock ballad with only hints of country in it. Southall agreed that there were subtle changes. “I tell everybody that we started with Country. I think that was all I knew, the Country side of things. And then I joined up with this band of very creative minds. I think a lot of them had different rock influences. This newest record, set to be released Sept. 22, it’s our self-titled album. We’ve got two singles off of that that are currently out. One is called “Scared Money,” and the other is called “By Surprise,” and we’ve had really good feedback on them. But this new direction is going to be really more collaborative than anything we've ever done as far as the songwriting. And the instrumentation before was mainly me writing the songs, and then they (the other band members) would come with their instruments and try to build upon that, whereas this time, we had a lot of the band members write the songs. I wrote one or two, and we just had fun with it, it was really a collaborative effort. And I think that's also why you hear so many different influences in this newest (release),” he said.
Southall said that before he felt obligated to write all of the songs and the change is refreshing. “It's been really nice to be able to sit back and help them with their new songs and be able to showcase their talent. I'm honored to get to sing some of these songs. I agree with you there, there's a lot of power and I'm excited and keep singing them and playing them all across the country,” he said.
Talking now about the concert in Roswell, Southall said that they had performed in town before and had some time checking out the museums. “I remember last time we came into town, we got some tinfoil, made some hats,” he said and chuckled.
He said that they are considering Roswell a treat to perform because of The Liberty being more intimate. “Last time, the fans were great,” Southall said. “And it doesn't feel so isolated … because you are in a smaller venue where you can actually see people's expression as you're playing the songs. Come out and see it. And y'all don't take yourself too serious, and we won't either. Just have a good time. We look forward to coming to Roswell.”
Billboard chose to highlight the band’s upcoming self-titled album, out Sept. 22. Roswell’s audience will be treated with a live preview of what is to come.
Also performing is the band Wight Lighters, a band known for their blend of rock and soul, “peppered with bluesy riffs and psychedelic twists against a Red Dirt canvas.” The band is on tour with Southall and will join them on the next European tour in February 2024.
There are 45 concerts planned for the rest of the year, that will take the band throughout the states, including at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.
For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com. For more information about the band, visit officialsouthall.com.