Magdalena
Sept. 2
"Cruising Main" with Nancy Fleming and Miranda Howe
Roswell's own Nancy Fleming and Miranda Howe are featured artists at "Cruising Main" — a new outdoor art project — located next to Warehouse 1-10, 110 N. Main St. and Judy's Studio, 104 N. Main St. The public is invited to the opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The art project will be up until Nov. 30. For more information, email kindofasmallarray@yahoo.com.
Alamogordo
Aug. 20
Otero County Heritage Festival and Street Dance
A night of history awaits the visitors to the Annual Otero County Heritage Festival And Street Dance, downtown, 1100 Block New York Avenue, from 4 to 10 p.m. Meet local artists, there will be live entertainment, historical documentaries, kids activities, carnival games, performers, street dancers, vendors and food trucks. For more information, visit flickingercenter.com.
Portales
Aug. 22-27
Roosevelt County Fair
The Annual Roosevelt County Fair takes place at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds, 705 E. Lime St. Entertainment is provided on Thursday night by Colton Stephens; on Friday Night by The Pony Creek Trio and Austin Van; on Saturday night by Tyce Delk, Triston Marez and Josh Ward; and on Sunday night by Freddy Galindo and the Jinetes and Bravo de Ojinaga. On Wednesday, there will be roping and on Friday the Roosevelt County Fair 5D Barrel racing. For more information, visit rooseveltcountyfair.com.
Angel Fire
Aug. 24
Groundbreaking ceremony for Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall
The New Mexico Department of Veterans' Services is inviting the public to the groundbreaking ceremony for a permanent half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 34 County Club Lane, at 10:30 a.m. For more information, email ray.seva@dvs.nm.gov or 505-362-6089.
Alto/Ruidoso
Aug. 24 and 25
Pure Prairie League concert
The legendary award-winning band Pure Prairie League performs at the Spencer Theater, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, on both days at 8 p.m. With 53 years of songs and tours, the band is still strong and working on two new albums, one featuring clips of this year's live shows, including at the Spencer. As crisp and clean as spring water and as comfortable as a well-worn cowboy shirt, the one and only Pure Prairie League brings it all back home. Best known for their iconic No. 1 hit “Amie,” among others like “Two Lane Highway,” “Let Me Love You Tonight,” Pure Prairie League is the band that bridged the gap between country and rock. Tickets are going fast. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Alamogordo
Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Abiquiu
Aug. 25-27
Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival
Blossoms & Bones brings music back to Georgia O’Keeffe’s Ghost Ranch, 280 Private Drive 1708. Two remarkable days of music in the heart of the landscape that inspired O’Keeffe’s most iconic works feature Spoon, Japanese Breakfast, Raye Zaragoza, Rising Appalachio and Toro Y Moi — to name a few of the bands. There will be glamping, camping, libations, food, hiking, poetry, yoga, swimming pool, horseback riding and after show dance parties. Tickets for two days and single day are available now. For more information, join the email list at lensic360.org or visit its Facebook event page.
Artesia
Aug. 26
Clays Crusher Fun Shoot
The Artesia Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the 15th Annual Clays Crusher Fun Shoot at Eddy County Shooting Range Association, 131 Firehouse Road, with two rations at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Next to the shooting games for men, women and youth, there will be food and entertainment. Eye and ear protection is required. To sign up, visit the Artesia Chamber of Commerce or artesiachamber.com.
Carlsbad
Aug. 26
Pie Festival
The annual Pie Festival takes place at Balzano Vineyard, 5230 Seven Rivers Highway, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A good ole' fashioned day on the farm awaits the visitors to the Pie Festival, filled with fun for all ages. There will be bounce house, games, petting zoo, vendors to shop, wine tasting, food and of course, lots of pie! There'll be a pie making contest and pie eating contests — all ages are welcome to enter. the pie eating contest will begin at 3 p.m., contestants must be present at 2:30 p.m. to enter. The pie making contest will begin at 1 p.m. For more information, visit balzanovineyard.com or call 505-231-1488.
San Patricio
Sept. 2
Free Jazz concert and art show
A free concert with jazz legends Chuck Redd and Tom Wakeling takes place at Michael Hurd's La Rinconada Gallery from 4 to 6 p.m. The event includes an art show and is presented by Southwestern Arts Alliance Inc. and Jazz in the Neighborhood. For more information, call 575-808-9336 or email mfjazz@pvtnetworks.net.
Mescalero
Sept. 3
Free "End of Summer Bash" at Inn of the Mountain Gods
The free, family-friendly Annual "End of Summer Bash" takes place at the Inn of the Mountain Gods from 3 to 10 p.m. The event features a live DJ, concessions, entertainment and activities. The finale will be a fireworks show over Lake Mescalero at dusk. For more information, visit innofthemountaingods.com.
Carlsbad
Sept. 8 and 9
Jericho Fest
The Annual Jericho Fest takes place at the Beach Bandshell at the Lake Carlsbad Beach Park. There will be a car show, free food, Watermelon and Jalapeño Eating Contest, live entertainment, jumpers, face painting, door prizes and raffle. For more information, call 575-200-1377 or visit hopenm.org.
Alamogordo
Sept. 9
Murder Mystery Gala and Casino Night
Join in an evening of murder mystery, dinner and casino night at The Tays Special Events Center, 2400 N. Scenic Drive, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Love Inc., 1106 Ohio Ave. or the Center of Commerce. For more information, call 575-439-4812.
Artesia
Sept. 16
Heart Walk and Carnival
In celebration of the annual New Mexico Heart Walk Artesia General Hospital is hosting a carnival as well as the walk to raise money for the American Heart Association. Bring the family and come join them for the Artesia Heart Walk and celebrate heart health. The carnival includes a fishing booth, face painting, cake walk, ring toss, donut bobbing, bean bag toss and there will be snocones. The event is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Artesia General Hospital, 702 N. 13th St. For more information and to sign up, visit newmexicoheartwalk.org or its Facebook page.
Santa Fe
Sept. 16 and 17
Santa Fe Renaissance Faire
The 15th Annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire takes place at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids under 12 get in for free. There will be food, medieval music and dance, unique arts and crafts and a kids game area. For more information, visit golondrinas.org.
Alamogordo
Sept. 21-24
Otero County Fair and Rodeo
The 84th Annual Otero County Fair and Rodeo takes place at 401 Fairgrounds Road. For more information, visit oterocountyfair.com.
Carlsbad
Sept. 29 and 30
Cavern City Renaissance Festival
The Second Annual Cavern City Renaissance Festival takes place at Carlsbad Beach Park and features armored combat, pirates and sword fights, comedy shows, history, live music, Mermaid Queen of New Mexico, wizardry with Jamie O'Hara, live demonstrations of glass blowing, food and fun. Doors open on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. (Kids under 17 get in for free on Friday) and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit caverncityrenfest.com and find them on Facebook.
Artesia
Sept. 30
Red Dirt Black Gold
The Annual Red Dirt Black Gold event takes place downtown at the Heritage Plaza. It is a free community festival honoring the gas and oil industry of the region. There will be entertainment, games and food. The free concerts feature Two of a Kind at 5 p.m., the Justin Kemp Band at 6 p.m., Sunny Sweeney at 7:30 p.m. and headliner Randy Rogers Band at 9 p.m. For more information, visit reddirtblackgold.com.
La Luz
Sept. 30 and Oct. 1
Apple Festival
The Annual Apple Festival takes place at Nichols Ranch, 236 Cottonwood Canyon. There will be more than 85 arts and crafts vendors, a petting zoo, live music, more than 20 food vendors, wine and beer. The ranch is located 20 minutes from Alamogordo, seven miles East of La Luz. For more information, visit nicholsranchandorchards.com.
Artesia
Oct. 20 and 21
Art in the Park
The 48th Annual Art in the Park takes place on two days at Jaycee Park. There will be fine arts and craft vendors, food trucks and live music. The Artesia High School Band will be hosting its annual cake walk on Saturday. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or its Facebook event page.
Albuquerque
Oct. 28-Jan. 7, 2024
Native American Student Art Show and Sale
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center presents: The 43rd Annual Native American Student Art Show and Sale. This year's theme is, "Celebrating Our Pollinators." This showcase will be held in the south gallery of the center, 2401 12th St. NW. Entries will be accepted at the center through Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Opening reception and award ceremony takes place on the first day of the show, from 1 to 4 p.m. The sale benefitting the individual students take place on the last day of exhibit. For more information, visit indianpueblo.org, email Paula Mirabal at pmirabal@indianpueblo.org or call 505-724-3564.
Artesia
Nov. 3-5
Balloons & Tunes Festival
The Artesia Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 40th anniversary of Balloons & Tunes Festival. Sunrise flights take off from Eagle Draw Park. More details to come. Sign up as pilot or sponsor a balloon at artesiachamber.com.
Ruidoso
Until Oct. 21
Midtown Market
Discover fresh, local foods and handmade crafts at the Midtown Market, where artists, bakers, wineries converge on Saturdays to provide locally made products in Midtown at Country Club Lot, located at 100 Country Club Drive. For more information, visit discoverruidoso.com.
Carlsbad
Until Oct. 25
"One Drip at a Time: The Centennial Celebration of Carlsbad Caverns"
Carlsbad Museum, 418 W. Fox St., invites the public to its exhibit, "One Drip at a Time: The Centennial Celebration of Carlsbad Caverns." For more information, visit carlsbadmuseum.org or call 575-887-0276.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.