The Roswell Mid-Day Lions Club is sponsoring a fundraiser country dance on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. The funds go directly toward providing eye exams and eyeglasses for youths in school who cannot afford them.
“We have been doing this since 1955 and raise money each year to do so," Roswell Mid-Day Lions Club President Larry Martin said. "In the past, the East Grand Plains Lions Club produced country dances and they were family events. This year, we are promoting a new dance fundraiser — non-alcoholic — with the help of the Farmers Insurance Agency, Connie Helton, with plans of repeating it each fall.”
The event will be in the open air Third Street Station pavilion, which can hold up to 300 dancers, and music provided by well known local artists JD and Susan.
Barbecue and other meals will be available at Third Street Station, 301 Railroad Ave., next door.
“We will also have multiple raffles for products from local merchants,” Martin said.
The Roswell Mid-Day Lions Club is part of Lions Club International, the largest service organization worldwide, and meets every first and third Monday at Stellar Coffee Inc., 315 N. Main St.
For more information and tickets, visit roswellmiddaylions.org.