Sara Woodbury will talk about the history of Federal Art Centers and the museum
Former Roswell Museum curator of collections and exhibitions, Sara Woodbury, will make a special visit to the museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., in honor of its 85th anniversary to give a talk on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. about the development and history of Federal Art Centers.
Woodbury worked at the Roswell Museum from 2013-18 and wrote for the Roswell Daily Record. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in American Studies at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Asked about her upcoming visit, Woodbury said in a phone interview, “Over the summer, the current curator of collections and exhibitions, Aaron Wilder, reached out to me about the 85th-anniversary show they are putting together, about the museum, its history and its place in the world. And he asked if I would be interested in working on the WPA history since he knew that I’ve done some work with that while I was still working there.”
WPA stands for Works Progress Administration. Its government-funded Federal Art Project was established during the Great Depression as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, in which he sought to put as many unemployed Americans back to work as possible and to lift the morale of the citizens. Hundreds of artists were hired to create murals and paintings of familiar images featuring American progress, rural and urban life that was set in municipal buildings, schools and hospitals throughout the country. Additionally, nearly 100 community art centers throughout the country were established to provide art classes for children and developing artists. Roswell was one of those communities benefitting from the program.
Woodbury said that Wilder told her that in conjunction with the anniversary show, he’s been wanting to do a lecture series each month with different co-curators talking about their various aspects of the show. “So he asked me if I would be interested in doing an onsite lecture, and it actually coincided well with my personal research, because I am working on my dissertation right now and Roswell is part of one of the chapters. I have some unfinished research in the archives, so I thought this would be a good opportunity to finish up that research as well as give a talk to the museum community. I’ll be focusing on the museum’s WPA history, I’ll start with an overview of the Community Art Center Project, which was the WPA program that the museum was initially part of. I’ll talk about its history and the different art centers that were set up and the kinds of exhibitions and programming they operated. Then I’ll discuss the Roswell Museum and its history within that program. I’ll wrap up with its history briefly after the WPA and how it became the institution it is today,” Woodbury said.
Concentrating on her work and studies, Woodbury said that she and her partner were doing well during the pandemic, all things considered. “I’ve been doing a more vibrate schedule for the last few years. With William & Mary (University), to get paid you do a different assistantship each year. Some of them are focused on teaching others about other things. Every year, I’ve been doing something a little different. I worked at a digital humanitarian center, I was at the career center last year working with students on their resumes. Last year I taught a course which was called Museums in Crisis. It is basically everything that is happening in museums right now. It’s been a good opportunity to do some stuff outside of curatorial work, but I’m also still curating pretty much this whole time. The first year I was here, my assistantship was with a museum, the Mariner Museum in Newport News, and I worked on helping catalog the map collection. I curated a small exhibition on that. But since 2020, I’ve been a part-time desk curator with the Barry Art Museum at Old Dominion University in, Norfolk. I worked on different shows for them. They have a really eclectic collection at the new museum that only opened around 2019 or so. Not as expansive as the Roswell collection, but diverse in its holding,” she said.
Woodbury said that her dissertation was originally a five-year program. “The pandemic did slow me down a little bit because of all the closures. I couldn’t access a lot of the archives I needed to visit for a year or two. But since then I’ve been catching up. At this time four out of the five chapters have been written, I’m working on the fifth one this semester. My plan is to have the rough draft done this semester and then spend then the summer doing any outstanding research that still needs to happen and then revise the chapters and then hopefully be done by the spring of 2024.”
Asked about her plans beyond 2024, Woodbury said that she is keeping her options open. “At this point museum work is what I know best. It’s what I know I’m good at and I have the most experience with it. One thing that I appreciate about the William & Mary program is that because I was able to do a variety of assistantships I’ve been able to see myself doing different kinds of work.
A short reception will follow Woodbury’s presentation. The event itself is sponsored by the Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or sarawoodburyintransit.com.