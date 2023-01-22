Craig Lysak, Jr. — family man and future entrepreneur
Today, we’re starting a new series introducing young adults who chose to have their businesses and families in Roswell and the surrounding area. These young people will lead Roswell into the future with their ideas, hopes and plans.
The first to be interviewed is Craig Lysak, Jr.. Lysak was born and raised in Roswell, he is married and a young father of two. He answered several questions about his life and work.
What changes did you see growing up in Roswell?
I’ve seen this place go from having two Burger Kings to zero Burger Kings; from having a golf course to no golf course, as far as mini-golf course goes. We used to have go-karts and all kinds of fun stuff when I was little and they all disappeared.
The thing is, as time has progressed, I’ve seen Roswell growing and there are many people from different places, and they’re all moving here. I feel like we are growing in the sense of trying to get to that “close-knittness” of the city.
What would you love to have in Roswell?
My ultimate dream is to open a trampoline park, to do something for the kids here, since I now have a son and expecting a daughter. (His daughter Mavis Irene was born on Jan. 15)
I know what it’s like to have not very much to do, but at the same time, that causes us play more outside and hang out with friends. Do something for the kids and students. It wouldn’t just benefit Roswell, but there is Hagerman, Dexter, even Artesia. I wouldn’t doubt families would drive from there. The people, all the students (of the New Mexico Military Institute) have nothing to do whenever they have their weekend off. It would be nice to change it up. I also know that trampolines, they are actually good for exercising. I’d give classes for the elderly and people in the morning when kids are at school.
Where are you working right now?
Right now, I work for Progress Residential, it’s a company that buys and rents out homes. They are in many states within the U.S., they haven’t hit New Mexico yet. My market that I work in is in Phoenix, Arizona. I work from home from a computer. My title now is service coordinator, so I pretty much set up services for residents. So if you were to call and say your faucet’s leaking, I would find a time and day for you that works and get a technician out there. I just had an evaluation today (Dec. 6) with my supervisor, she said she is preparing me to become one of their team leads. It’s a work in progress and there is some training for me, trying to prepare me.
As a young entrepreneur, where do you see yourself and what are your plans?
I have my own home, I am still paying for it of course. I’ve got everything done a little bit on the early side growing up. My wife is finishing her degree, becoming a teacher. Right now, she’s working at Mountain View, she’s an English teacher out there. I am hoping, once she’s done with that, I am going to finish my schooling as well. I am going to finish up my associate’s (degree), it’s in universal studies, and get a bachelor’s (degree) in it. That will open up another opportunity, if I do want to go the route as far as becoming a teacher as well. I did some subbing for some teachers in town and I did enjoy that. Kindergarten was my favorite.
What do you do during your time off?
Typically, now that I am a father, me and my wife, we try to just take him (his son Anthony Charles is turning six in August) out to parks, play football, baseball because he is part of the Noon Op, it’s the baseball field by the Elks Lodge (Noon Optimists). That’s what I called it when I grew up and it just sticks.
We pretty much try to keep him busy, trying to go in parks, the zoo. He really loves that. If it’s just me, I like to work on cars. Me and my grandfather, Richard Lysak, work on cars together at his shop here in town.
What do you enjoy in Roswell?
Living here in Roswell and at the same time not having much to do keeps me with my family. My family was small, it’s just pretty much my dad, my mom, my grandparents and some aunts and uncles. We were able to go to Bottomless Lakes and Lake Arthur and travel around different spots, we’d go to Dexter fishing. But it is still nice to do something and include your family. That’s the festivals and even seeing all these artists.
As far as festivals go, it is great. There are more food trucks and more mom and pop shops coming into play. We support the little shops. Because you never know, we might be one day in that position, it always comes around at some point. The Chile (Cheese) Festival, all of the festivals, even the light parade is great, it gives us something to do. I feel like it keeps kids out of trouble. Roswell didn’t really do much, now they are trying to put things together and keep it consistent. I think we’re on the right track.
To nominate somebody for this new series, email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.